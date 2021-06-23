New tech company announces hub to Raleigh following Apple and Google leads





Raleigh, NC (WNCN) – Triangle has become a high-tech hub. Just in the last few months, Apple and Google have announced plans to come here. Another technology company, Single Store, is now choosing Raleigh as its East Coast hub and innovation center.

Mayor Raleigh Mary-Ann Baldwin worked with single store CEO Rajberma to cut the ribbon for the new facility. The new Innovation Center is known as the Launching Pad.

CBS 17 asked Berma why he chose Raleigh.

“Why Raleigh is what I say. It’s a great source of talent for us. Universities around here are world class,” he explained.

Verma founded the company in 2013. It currently has 250 employees worldwide and will add 50 staff to Raleigh.

SingleStore focuses on data that helps others store, access, and use their data.

“Remember just five or ten years ago. We didn’t have the technology we take for granted today,” said Chief Innovation Officer Oliver Schabenberger.

Schabenberger joined the company in February. He was second in SAS.

“The reason I came to the Single Store is the great technology and smart people we have here,” he said. “Beyond the 12-month or 18-month roadmap, see the potential arts. What we can do in the areas of data, analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning.”

Bringing these tech companies to town is something Baldwin has been working on for a decade. She helped find a group dedicated to doing just that: Innovate Raleigh.

“It will put us on the map,” Baldwin said.

Brooks Raeford, President and Chief Executive Officer of the North Carolina Technology Association, said:

A company official said Single Store salaries will be top notch, starting at $ 100,000, depending on the particular job.

