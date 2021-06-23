Fashion retailers don’t have access to the digital boom — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





According to a survey by Hitachi Solutions and K3 Technologies, many fashion retailers have not laid the technological foundation to take advantage of the coronavirus-powered e-commerce boom in the past year.

The pair surveyed 300 directors of e-commerce, finance, purchasing and merchandising for apparel and footwear brands with over 100 million sales.

57% reported that they were not agile enough. However, companies that invested in digital ERP early had fewer agility issues and were able to deploy efficient digital sales strategies more quickly. This is because they have access to better data insights.

Other important findings are: The number one cause of internal bottlenecks, and therefore one of the biggest barriers to meeting customer demand, is lack of visibility (86%).

One-fifth of fashion brands haven’t digitized ERP yet, and France is Europe’s slowest-adopted brand.

And the biggest challenge is to create a renewal business case (28%) before and during Covid-19.

Tony Bryant, Director of Global Business Development and K3 Technologies, said: 2020 brought a moment of reset to retail and fashion, with many brands completely pivoted to meet their customers through digital channels.

However, customer demands have become more complex and the outlook for fashion brands is in an adaptive or dying mode. For many fashion retailers, the lack of visibility into operations and inventory has hindered their work to meet customer demands.

He concludes: That’s why it’s important to lay the foundation for a single source of real-time data via ERP. It gives the world’s fashion brands a competitive advantage, with an increasing focus on convenience, personalization and flexibility.

Fashion brands need to meet their customers where they are, and a powerful digital foundation plays an important role here.

Sign up for our free retail technology newsletter here.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos