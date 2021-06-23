Twitter allows users to monetize their content thanks to SuperFollow and Tickets Space





Twitter users will soon have the opportunity to monetize their tweeted content, thanks to two upcoming features that the company plans to launch.

In a statement posted on its official website, Twitter states that content creators are working on ways to “make money from viewer support and attract followers in new ways.”

Here’s what you need to know about these two new features:

Twitter Super Follow FAQ

Twitter users can now sign up for a test group of new features that the company calls Superfollow. Simply put, if a user wants to be a super follower, he or she can charge other users. Superfollowers can then access content from paywall subscribers only.

Super Follows allows users to choose to pay $ 2.99, $ 4.99, or $ 9.99 per month.

Currently, not everyone can sign up for this feature. Only people over the age of 18 who are in the United States, have 10,000 followers, and have tweeted more than 25 times in the last 30 days can apply for SuperFollow.

Exclusive content available to subscribers includes badges that help identify if a user is a superfollower and bonus content that only superfollowers can see.

Twitter Ticket Space FAQ

(Photo: Maya Gold via Twitter @ mayagpatterson)

The company’s second feature, Ticketed Spaces, allows users to monetize and access Twitter Spaces content through tickets purchased by their followers.

To qualify for Tickets Space Beta, users must be at least 18 years old and a US citizen. In addition, users must have a complete profile, a verified email address, an account that is not connected to state media, and at least 1,000 followers, among other requirements. Also, users requesting a space with a ticket must have hosted at least 3 spaces within the last 30 days.

Twitter also needs to earn

While users make money from the content they create, Twitter also makes money. Twitter receives 3% of a user’s revenue on both SuperFollows and TicketedSpaces, but only after the in-app purchase fee. According to a TechCrunch report, in-app purchases are 30% on both the App Store and Google Play. This means that creators can take just under 70% of their revenue home after paying all the fees.

If your lifetime revenue exceeds $ 50,000, Twitter will also receive 20% of your future revenue after deducting charges. This cuts the user’s revenue in half when the user reaches that point.

Other Twitter features you may have to pay immediately

(Photo: Christoph Dernbach / dpa) June 3, 2021 Berlin: Twitter Blue, the first subscription offering of the platform on the iPhone 12. Released in Australia and Canada on June 3, 2021, this offering offers users some additional features. This includes Undo Tweet, a solution to typos and forgetting to tag.

Superfollow and ticket space may not be the only features Twitter users may have to pay in the future. The company has considered ad-free feeds, customized Twitter profiles, and high-definition video uploads as part of the paid features it can offer its users.

According to a recent report, the rumored tweet cancellation feature has also been monetized by Twitter and is limited to professional tweeters only.

