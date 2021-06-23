DeepMind scientists want ethical AI as Google faces ongoing backlash





Raia Hadsell, a research scientist at Google DeepMind, believes that responsible AI is the job of everyone. It was her treatise in today’s talk at the Virtual Lesbian Futec Pride Summit. So she jumped into the issues that are currently plagued in this area and the actions she feels necessary to ensure that AI is ethically developed and deployed.

AI will change our world in the next few years. But because it is a very powerful technology, she must be aware of the inherent risks associated with these benefits, especially those that can lead to increased prejudice, harm, or social injustice, she said. Stated. We hope that we can work together as a community to build AI responsibly.

The AI ​​approach is algorithmic and common. That is, it is essentially versatile. On the one hand, there are promises to cure illness and unleash a golden future, and on the other hand, there are unethical approaches and dangerous use cases that are already causing harm. With so much going on, it’s rarely clear how to approach these technologies.

Hadsell notes that while regulators, lawyers, ethicists and philosophers play an important role, they are particularly interested in what researchers and scientists can do to build responsible AI. I emphasized. She also elaborated on some of the resistances she encountered within the research community and the changes she has helped to achieve so far.

Data, algorithms, and applications

The problems that plague AI are well known, but Hadsell outlined the roots in data, algorithms, and applications.

For example, data is the lifeline of modern AI, mostly based on machine learning. Hadsell said the ability to use these datasets built on millions or billions of human data points is a real engineering feat, but with pitfalls. Social stigma and inequality are often encoded in the data and are exacerbated by the AI ​​model trained in the dataset. There are also privacy and consent issues, she said, often compromised by the irresponsible enthusiasm of young PhD students.

Hadsell also raises the issue of deepfake, and the same algorithms used to create them are used in the weather forecast. Much of the AI ​​research community is working on basic research, which can look like a world different from the actual development of that research, Hassel said. system.

Change culture

During the event, Hassel recalled talking to a colleague who wrote a treatise on the new algorithm. When asked to discuss the future implications of research, colleagues replied that they were scientists, not ethicists, and could not guess about the future.

Wait a minute, your treatise argues that your algorithms can cure cancer, mitigate climate change, and usher in a new era of peace and prosperity. It may be a bit exaggerated, but I think it proves that you can guess about the future, Hassel said.

This interaction was not one-off. Hassel said many researchers didn’t want to discuss the negative impacts, adding that they tend to deny responsibility and accountability for the widespread impact of AI on society, and didn’t chop up the words. She believes that the solution is to change the research culture to ensure check and balance.

Calculation with Neur IPS

NeurIPS, the world’s largest and most prestigious AI conference, is ethical to authors before 2020, despite an exponential increase in the number of participants and treatises submitted over the last decade. No guidelines were provided. In addition, the treatise was rigorously evaluated. Technical benefits without considering ethical issues.

That’s why Hassel started two changes when invited to one of four program chairs, responsible for designing the expected 10,000-thesis review process last year. One was to recruit a pool of ethics advisors to provide informed feedback on potentially controversial treatises. The other was to require all authors to submit a broader statement of influence along with their work. This requires discussion of potential positive and negative future implications and possible mitigations.

This idea of ​​an impact statement is not new and is actually a common requirement in other scientific disciplines such as medicine and biology, but this change did not reach everyone. Hassel said he couldn’t make many friends and wept, but later some authors said it was a valuable experience and even stimulated a new direction in the study. She also added that there was a rise in meetings that required such a statement.

Adding a broader statement of influence to thousands of treatises is not enough to change the culture of responsible AI. That’s just the beginning, Hassel said. She also said that these reviews risk being in the form of checkboxes, rather than honestly considering the risks and benefits of each new innovation. Therefore, we need to maintain integrity and move forward, from broader impact statements to responsible AI.

Walk for a walk

Before the story of Hassels began, there was an elephant in the room. Google, which has owned a prestigious DeepMind lab since 2014, does not have the best track record in ethical AI. The issue has been particularly central since December, when Google fired Timnit Gebru, one of Google’s most renowned AI researchers and co-leader of the AI ​​ethics team, with thousands of company employees retaliated. I call it. Gebru says he was fired by email after refusing to cancel the investigation into the risks of deploying a large language model. Margaret Mitchell, another co-leader of the ethics team, was also fired.

As soon as the Hadsells talk began, participants dropped questions on this topic into the chat. How can you build a culture of accountability and responsibility if you have a voice on the topic of AI ethics? [the] Will the negative effects of Google’s research on AI algorithms (such as Timnit Gebru) be rejected? I asked an attendee. Another admitted that Hassel was working elsewhere in the company, but still sought her thoughts on the dismissal.

Hassel said there was no additional information or insight other than what had already been published. She added. At DeepMind, we’re really interested in making sure that the voices of the community and the company, and the publications we create and publish, represent our diversity and everything. Various voices in DeepMind. I think it’s important for everyone, regardless of Google’s algorithms, to have the opportunity to talk about AI ethics and risks.

