Currently, Battlegrounds Mobile India is having problems.Here’s how to patch your new PUBG Mobile India avatar:





Battlegrounds Mobile India ran into another problem from one crisis, which severely compromised the user experience. The game was recently featured in the news allegedly sending data from Indian gamers to servers based in China, Hong Kong, the United States and Moscow. Despite fixing that issue by issuing a small update on PUBG Mobile’s Indian avatar, another issue arose. The map was not downloaded correctly and an error occurred during matchmaking. Battlegrounds Mobile India offers only Early Access, and it was expected that glitches would become apparent as gamers adjusted the pace of the game. The release date of BGMI has not yet been announced.

A popular game issue was first discovered yesterday when only Erangle maps were accessible to players, not just arcade mode. However, Krafton hurriedly found the fix and the patch was published immediately. According to a post from the game Discord server discovered by MySmartPrice, both matchmaking and Battlegrounds Mobile India map downloads are now faster.

Details of this section

This section shows the user how to apply the Battlegrounds Mobile India patch to resume normal play of the game.

How to apply the new Battleground Mobile India patch

Step 1: Open the game and use the arrow icon at the bottom to go to the Settings app and log out of the game.

Step 2: If you sign out correctly, you will see the screen[修復]Is displayed. Tap it and[定期的な修復]Select,[OK]Tap.

Step 3: You don’t need to do anything during the patch installation, but you can charge your phone while the process continues.

Step 4: As soon as the patch is installed, you can quit the game, clear it from memory and then load it for replay.

With two recently released fixes, Battlegrounds Mobile India appears to have resolved both the technical issues that prevented users from playing and the data sharing issues that were first identified by IGN India. A recent report reports that after Krafton pushed a small update to the app (measured a few kilobytes), a single Chinese server wasn’t pinged in the entire two games. According to the report, the server was pinged only when the app data was deleted. This may be due to a feature enabled by Krafton that provides the ability to transfer in-app purchases to previous PUBG Mobile users. And the progress of the game to the new avatar, Battlegrounds Mobile India.

