Decathlon Cloud Migration Project Using Datadobitech — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Decathlon IS engineer Tony Devert knew that this scale of migration could be very complex, especially when it comes to moving archived data.

I considered using the CSP’s data movement feature, but realized that this was not a core competency and that the tool was not eligible to store legal timestamps.

He adds: We had over 6 years of archived data to move to the cloud. Every application has its own peculiarities and requires its own migration. In other words, the project would have been finely chopped for each application.

In addition, the complexity has been added that the archive contains legal data related to the required retention period. As a result, additional checks and safeguards had to be taken to prove that the content was migrated correctly.

With DobiMigrate, files are declared successfully migrated only if the source and target match exactly. You can then create a report to view all hashes for all files and keep them for future audits.

Devert has dramatically accelerated the transition and was able to complete it well below the goals of the timeline.

And with the CoC feature, you don’t have to confirm or reconfirm that the data has been moved to the destination. With DobiMigrate, if you’re audited in 2, 5, or 10 years, you can be confident that your data is there, and that’s correct.

He concludes: Entering a new cloud environment, you can benefit from the speed, agility, and resilience of on-demand solutions that can intelligently adapt to your business requirements, which can have a positive impact on your bottom line.

