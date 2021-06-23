Unofficial iPhone 13 Pro Makes a Little Notch Life





There is a lot of information available online about the iPhone 13. And that Intel is being used to show what the phone will look like when it’s released later this year.

The Dutch website LetsGo Digital has put together a high quality, realistic rendering of what the iPhone 13 Pro believes is similar. This isn’t a leak, it’s an interpretation by an artist on Apple’s flagship device. It may not be the real final product, but it’s still cool to see what the new iPhone looks like with a significantly reduced notch.

LetsGoDigital’s unofficial renderings give off a mirror-finished glow and look completely innocent. Since the launch of the iPhone X, Apple has used surgical-grade stainless steel with a particularly attractive glow. Well, at least these renders make it look pure white.

(Image credit: Concept creator)

The image above is impressive, but the rendering of this iPhone 13 looks more attractive when you see the phone in motion. The way the phones reflect each other and shine makes Apple’s glass clamshell a part of the jewel. Of course, this is a digital rendering, so it’s easy to make things look perfect.

Apart from rendering, I’ve heard some rumors about Apple’s upcoming mobile phones. Sometimes called iPhone 13 or iPhone 12S. Both Pro and Pro Max models are set to have the possibility of having a 120Hz LTPO display. The camera will undergo a major upgrade, taking into account the potential of the LiDAR sensor on the base iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini.

Internally, the phone is expected to have an A15 Bionic chip and an under-display fingerprint reader for Touch ID.

(Image credit: LetsGoDigital)

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes the next iPhone will be available in mid-September. Prices are similar to what the iPhone 12 is currently selling and are said to range from $ 699 to $ 1,099, but the 1TB storage option seems to have been discontinued.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max still holds the highest position on our best phone list. Given the rumors and these new renderings, Apple could continue to stay on top. However, Google wants to change the conversation with a radically different Pixel 6.

