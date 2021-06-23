Samsung Galaxy M22 discovered by Bluetooth SIG, hint of imminent release





The Samsung Galaxy M22 has been discovered by the Bluetooth SIG, suggesting that it is about to go on sale. The phone is listed under model number SM-M225FV_DS, and while little is known about the phone, it suggests that Samsung has almost finished developing the phone. The Samsung Galaxy M22 has been leaked several times in the past, including being discovered by the US FCC with the same model number. The phone is tilted to come with 25W fast charging support.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy M22 is listed on the Bluetooth SIG and comes with a Bluetooth v5 connection and EDR (Extended Data Rate). Model number SM-M225FV_DS indicates that the phone supports dual SIM slots and may come with an LTE connection. References in the list suggest that Samsung may have started developing the Samsung Galaxy M22 sometime last September. The list of Bluetooth SIGs was first discovered by SamMobile.

According to past leaks, the Samsung Galaxy M22 with model number SM-225FV / DS may support 9V / 1.67A (15W) and 9V / 2.77A (25W) charging capabilities. However, the phone must be bundled with a 15W charger (EP-TA200) to save costs, so the phone is unlikely to offer a faster, ready-to-use charging experience.

FCC certification in the United States suggests that Samsung Galaxy M22 may support Bluetooth v5, NFC, and Wi-Fi 802.11ac connections. Other leaked specs include a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, and the phone could run on Android 11 software based on the One UI skin at the top. The Samsung Galaxy M22 has a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC and may have a 48 megapixel primary rear camera.

The report also suggests that the Samsung Galaxy M22 may have many similarities to the previously launched Galaxy A22. The Galaxy M22 is designed to have a larger battery than the Galaxy A22. This indicates that the M-series models may have a 6,000mAh battery. Remember, the Galaxy A22 has a 5,000mAh battery.

