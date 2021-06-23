Twitter provides support for sharing tweets on Instagram stories on iOS





Twitter, the world’s most popular microblogging social media platform, has recently launched the latest updates. This is good news for iOS users. iPhone users can now share tweets directly to Instagram stories from the Twitter for iOS app without clogging the iPhone gallery. So there are no more screenshots!

As stated in the Engadget report, Twitter began testing this feature in 2020, adding support for adding tweets directly to Instagram stories in the Twitter for iOS app. Previously, users would take screenshots of tweets from Twitter, add images to their Instagram stories and share them with the circle. This was an option, but it was inconvenient because there were too many steps.

Almost two years later, Twitter will roll out this feature, making it available to all iPhone users, allowing tweets from Twitter to be shared directly in IG stories. Sharing is a familiar process and nothing complicated. Simply tap the sharing option at the bottom of every tweet and click the Instagram story option just below the copy link option. You can access this option by tapping the Instagram icon by tapping the share icon that appears in the bottom menu of all Tweets.

But Twitter isn’t doing what was expected for a long time. Several reports have confirmed that this current iteration of the feature update shares Instagram story tweets as non-interactive images. This means that Twitter hasn’t added a link to the shared IG story tweet. When clicked by another Instagram user, the user is redirected to the full original context of the Twitter app’s tweet.

Twitter maintains Instagram health, and users can view their Instagram story and then return to Twitter to see the full reference and context of their tweets. Twitter appreciates that you aren’t running your Instagram experience by redirecting you to Twitter each time you encounter a shared tweet in your Instagram story.

Besides this, iOS’s direct sharing option eliminates the need for users to take hundreds of screenshots daily to share on Instagram and other social media platforms. Twitter doesn’t want that, so the Instagram Stories direct sharing option was what we all needed, but didn’t know what we wanted.

I think that’s why Twitter has become one of the most popular social media platforms ever. Rather, it’s the most influential platform I have to say.

