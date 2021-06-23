Google automatically installed the exposure notification app on your phone





On June 15th, Massachusetts released the contact notification app MassNotify. Within two days, The Boston Globe reported that the app had 500,000 sign-ins, or 7% of the state’s population.

By comparison, the Alabama contact notification app was downloaded only 150,000 times from August to November, Boston Globe says.

What is the reason for the success of Massachusetts? The Verge reports that Google installed the app automatically and silently on Android phones.

Why was it downloaded automatically?

Last week, Massachusetts Android users began to notice the app on their mobile phones without receiving notifications or downloading them themselves. Users have begun to raise concerns with Reddit and 1-star app reviews, Arts Technica reports.

According to a Google statement via 9to5Google, the MassNotify app was automatically distributed. Users need to sign on to the app to activate it, says The Verge. According to Arts Technica, the Massachusetts MassNotify app was just released a week ago on the Google Play store, but has exceeded one million downloads.

Users have expressed security and privacy concerns after confirming that the app has been downloaded automatically, says The Verge.

Well, not all Tin foil hats get to MA residents, but there are reports that MA automatically installed MA’s android covid app MassNotify on people’s devices and hidden it from the app list. There seem to be many.It was on my phone !!!! Did not download this

stefapie (@stefapie) June 21, 2021 How does the contact notification app work?

MassNotify uses a program developed by Google and Apple that allows nearby phones to exchange random codes over Bluetooth. The app will then track all exposures and notify all those who have been recently exposed to COVID-19 if someone tests positive for COVID-19, The Verge reports. The more users you have in your app, the more effective it will be.

Massachusetts is the 29th state to launch a contact notification app, The Verge reports.

The widespread privacy and security concerns of these apps prevented them from being adopted more widely, says The Boston Globe.

According to one rating, the Boston Globe could save lives for every 200 downloads. A study earlier this year found that 50% of Americans didn’t trust the COVID-19 tracking app, says Arts Technica.

Has MassNotify hit all Android phones in Massachusetts?

The number of installations is between 1 million and 5 million. There are only 6.8 million people in the state. Half will be iOS. Some children don’t have a phone.

It’s at least on a very high percentage of phones. pic.twitter.com/IEFesWjFqp

Ron Amadeo (@RonAmadeo) June 21, 2021 Will this app help Massachusetts?

Last month in Massachusetts, the obligation to mask was lifted, dramatically reducing COVID-19 cases, Boston Globe said. The state’s decision to launch a contact notification system at this late time surprised and confused many experts.

The app may be too slow to be useful, The Boston Globe reports.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos