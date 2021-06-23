Antiviral Coating Specialist Raises 4.84 million in Financing Round-Med-Tech Innovation





Kastus, a specialist in antiviral coating technology, has completed funding for 4.84 million Series A rounds. Funding was led by Alpha Ascent Ventures, followed by Atlantic Bridge Capital, Carragh Holdings and Enterprise Ireland.

Founded by John Brown, the award-winning Irish nanotechnology is a 24/7 antibacterial and designed to permanently protect touch screens and other glass surfaces from harmful viruses and bacteria. We have a world patent for anti-virus surface coating. In the high-touch world, which relies daily on public touch screens and our own personal devices, the use of these same screens increases the risk of infection and mutual contamination, while Kastus coating technology is used by businesses and consumers. We provide solutions for both.

Headquartered in Dublin and locally based in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea and China, Brown has built a team of experienced commercial, branding, innovation and engineering talents. Kastus has 44 global patents granted and pending.

John Browne, Founder and CEO of Kastus, said: Thanks to the Alpha Ascent team for their vision and commitment to driving Kastus’ success. The demand for a unique 24/7 surface coating technology that is ISO-certified to kill more than 99% of harmful bacteria and viruses, including human coronavirus, is accelerating rapidly. The uniqueness, versatility and mass production of our technology brings new business opportunities from global power brands in the areas of consumer electronics, mobile devices, touch screen providers, consumer electronics, hospitality, travel and even food and beverages. Is attracting. Give your selection a name. We are pleased that our team is currently partnering with strong global brands such as Lenovo, Lavazza Pro and Kone. We are pleased to accelerate and realize our potential with this new round of funding.

Kastus will use the new capital to invest in the growth of its global commercial team to meet existing and new customer demand. In addition, deeper investment in the Kastus brand and global online footprint will drive new businesses and build long-term brand equity.

Fergus Lynch, CEO of Alpha Ascents on Kastus’ Board of Directors, said: His team is on a mission to make the world a safer place through its unique surface coating technology. We expect Kastus technology to be invaluable in treating the current pandemic and preventing the next pandemic.

Kastus technology enhances the range of 24/7 antiviral + antibacterial surface protection solutions. The Kastus product suite includes both finished screen protectors for existing screens and screen glass for new touch screen devices, as well as coating solutions for manufacturing all types of new glass and ceramic products. I will.

