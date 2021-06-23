See Toyota’s latest robot ace challenging house chores





Today, many countries around the world are tackling the complex challenges posed by the aging population, and more and more tech companies are exploring how robots can help at home.

This week, the California-based Toyota Institute (TRI) unveiled a prototype robot that can handle many tasks at home, focusing on robotics and AI research.

This robot is equipped with software that can handle complex situations that can confuse many other robots. Specifically, it is the ability to properly handle transparent and reflective objects and surfaces.

In the video above (Note: SELPHY’s reference is in favor of National SELPHY Day earlier this week), TRI shows that the robot is skillfully wiping the surface of the kitchen and other rooms. Many similar robots still lack the skills to find transparent cups, shiny toasters, etc. that can get in the way while doing such work, but Toyota robots identify these objects and You can use the gripper to move it carefully out of the way.

Max Bajracharya, TRI’s Vice President of Robotics, said in a release about the latest information about the institute, “Training robots to understand how to operate in a home environment can lead to small tasks that can lead to big challenges. The diversity and complexity of a family poses special challenges. ” work.

By designing a system that can accurately recognize the 3D geometry of the entire scene and at the same time accurately detect objects and surfaces, Bajracharya said he was able to create a robot that can safely handle objects that were previously difficult to recognize. Said. In that scene.

He said this combination would allow researchers to train their systems with large amounts of synthetic data, reducing the need for time, expense, or unrealistic data collection and labeling, according to Toyota. I added that it will be done.

While surface-wiping robots rarely solve the most pressing problems associated with the aging of the population, these gradual improvements in robot technology can someday contribute to society in a meaningful way, new and more ambitious. Can pave the way for a typical project. In fact, TRI states that the latest efforts have expanded the current knowledge base of technologies related to home robots and enhanced their ability to operate efficiently at home.

It may take some time before Toyota sees a robot so sophisticated that it jumps into the house, but in reality, there are already a lot of clever robot devices available to do various household chores. , You don’t have to.

