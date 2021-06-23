Tech companies lag behind Black Lives Matter’s pledge





A new report from diversity analytics firm Blendor reveals that tech companies are committed to supporting Black Lives Matter.

Tech 2021’s DEI status highlights the diversity, fairness and inclusiveness gap of 240 of the world’s largest and most prestigious tech companies. It was a year after George Floyd was killed. The death of a black man in Minneapolis by police echoes around the world, making Black Lives Matter part of their mission, promoting diversity, fairness, and inclusion in all aspects of them. Work that caused a wave of declarations and promises by.

Blendoor has counted $ 4.56 billion worth of 535 pledges made by a majority of these technology companies between January 1st and December 31st, 2020. Employees on average than companies that did not make similar pledges or statements.

Blendoor founder and CEO Stephanie Lampkin of MBA13 publicly demonstrates his commitment to DEI and his multi-billion dollar investment over the last seven years, but overall there is little evidence of concrete progress. It states that it is not.

The report also highlights the lack of black women appointed as executive officers (usually the five highest-paying executives of listed companies) in the 240 technology companies analyzed. Women make up only 15% of nominated executive officers and, on average, make 21% less money than male nominated executive officers. Also, according to the report, Asian executives are 49% less than Asian workers in entry-level positions, the largest drop-off in the tech pipeline.

Lampkin launched Blenddoor in 2015 and released the Blend Score tool in 2020. This tool analyzes companies using a variety of information such as public datasets, company websites, annual reports, diversity reports, stocks and comprehensive performance. Blendscore was used to edit the DEI status report using data from January 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021. Corporate scores are based on four criteria: leadership, retention, recruitment, and impact.

Here’s a closer look at some of the findings in the report.

leadership

According to the report, 42% of tech executives analyzed are women or people of color, but white women make up about half of the group. White men make up about 58% of tech executives, and men in Asia (south, east, southeast) make up 12% of tech executives. Asian women account for less than 4% of these roles, while black men and women and Latino and indigenous men and women together account for less than 5%.

0

Of the 240 technology companies analyzed, Zero had a black woman as a nominated executive officer. NEO is the five most paid jobs of a publicly traded company.

Retention

White employees at one of the 240 tech companies scored have an average salary of $ 130,000, while Latino and indigenous employees have an average salary of $ 98,000, and black employees have an average salary of $ 91,000. is.

Companies founded after 2008 had an average of 32% more Asian executives than older companies. Large companies with more than 10,000 employees had an average of 56% more female executives than SMEs. Midwest-based companies have an average of 50% undervalued minorities compared to companies in other parts of the United States. In the report, undervalued minorities are defined as US individuals in the tech industry who are not identified as white or Asian.

Recruitment

According to the report, Asian women from the technology companies surveyed have the lowest upward mobility from entry-level to executive / senior level, and are in executive positions compared to the number of Asian women in entry-level roles. Asian women are 58% less (called drop-off rates). The drop-off rate for Asian men is 44%. Underrated women experience a drop-off rate of 25%, and underrated men experience a drop-off rate of 50%.

White women and white men did not experience drop-off rates. Both are better represented in executive / senior level roles than in entry level roles.

Impact

Impact refers to a company that has established a program or partnership aimed at corporate social responsibility.

The Annual Diversity Report is the most common impact practice of the 240 technology companies analyzed, with nearly half of the companies analyzed making some reports. Next is the diversity of suppliers that emphasizes relationships with women, people of color, veterans and people with disabilities. And diversity scholarships.

We need to be better

According to Lampkin, the report includes growth of female and Asian employees at all technical levels over the last six years, data sharing, recruitment of diversity consultants, formation of employee resource groups, unconscious behavior and more. , Showing signs of improvement. Bias training.

The pledged companies also say we need to do better, Lampkin said. All I was trying to figure out was that it wasn’t enough to work on it. If you really want to do better, show your numbers on a regular basis, just as you would in a quarterly financial report.

Founder and CEO of Stephanie Lampkin Blenddoor

The absence of black women’s designated executive officers and the 20% reduction in the number of black employees are two prominent things for MIT Sloan instructor Maria Raz, but she said in the overall findings of the report and 240 high-tech companies.

This is not about bringing anti-racism widgets to market, said Raz, a former executive vice president of Berkshire Bank, which focuses on entering the innovation economy. It’s important to understand that what you’re changing here is the value structure, which doesn’t happen right away.

Building and maintaining a diverse and comprehensive company is an ongoing accountability process, Raz said, but she provided the manager with some short-term steps. Listen to podcasts and read books to better understand the history of diversity, fairness, inclusion and corporate accountability, and look at the numbers to see who exactly constitutes an employee. Includes personal education.

Blendoor has called on companies to take some action, including adopting reporting standards, incorporating indicators of diversity, equity and inclusiveness standards into due diligence and raising funds. Blendoor is also promoting the publication of the EEO-1 Form, which provides a demographic breakdown of a company’s workforce by race and gender.

According to Lampkin, 2021 will lead a new generation of environmentally and socially conscious investors, consumers and job seekers. Companies that take an indifferent or apolitic position on social issues will find it difficult to attract and retain the best talent.

