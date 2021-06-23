Samsung Galaxy Tab S7FE, Galaxy Tab A7 Light Launched in India: Prices, Sale Offers, Specifications





The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite will be available for purchase in India from June 23 for the first time since their launch last week. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE offers impressive performance at a more affordable price. This is also the idea behind Samsung’s FE branded smartphones. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is a tone-down version of the Galaxy Tab A7 released last September. Samsung has several referral offers for interested shoppers.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Price, Sale Offer in India

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7FE is sold for Rupees. 46,999 for 4GB + 64GB storage variants and Rs. 50,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage model. Available in Mystic Black, Mystic Green, Mystic Pink, and Mystic Silver.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Light is sold for Rupees. 14,999 for 3GB + 32GB LTE models and Rs. 11,999 for Wi-Fi models with the same configuration. Available in gray and silver colors.

Both tablets are available from Samsung.com, Samsung Exclusive Stores, and major retail partners.In particular, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE can be purchased from the Samsung India website, but the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is currently available.[通知]The button is displayed.

Samsung also has referral offers for interested shoppers. You can get Rs. 4,000 cash back on HDFC Bank debit and credit card transactions with Rs. 10,000 off keyboard cover. Galaxy Tab A7 Lite comes with free EMI for up to 6 months starting with Rs. 2,499 per month.

Specifications and functions of Samsung Galaxy Tab S7FE

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE runs Android 11. It features a 12.4-inch WQXGA (2,560×1,600 pixels) TFT display. The tablet is powered by the Snapdragon 750G SoC and comes with up to 6GB of RAM with up to 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB). For photos and videos, there’s an 8-megapixel camera on the back and a 5-megapixel selfie on the front.

Connection options for the Galaxy Tab S7 FE include LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5, GPS, and USB Type-C 3.2 Gen1 ports. On-board sensors include accelerometers, compasses, gyroscopes, ambient light sensors, and hall sensors. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE is backed up by a 10,090mAh battery that supports 45W ultra-fast charging. You can get dual stereo speakers tuned by AKG that supports Dolby Atmos. In terms of dimensions, the tablet measures 185.0×284.8×6.3mm and weighs 608 grams.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Specifications and Features

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite runs Android 11. The tablet features an 8.7-inch WXGA (1,340×800 pixels) TFT display. It features an unnamed octa-core SoC, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of onboard storage that can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB). On the optical side, it has an 8-megapixel camera on the back and a 2-megapixel selfie on the front.

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite connection options include LTE (optional), Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C port. On-board sensors include accelerometers, compasses, and ambient light sensors. The tablet is backed up by a 5,100mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging, and the charger is sold separately. Comes with dual stereo speakers with Dolby audio. In terms of dimensions, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite measures 212.5×124.7×8.0mm and weighs 366 grams for the Wi-Fi model and 371 grams for the LTE model.

