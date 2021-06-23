GACMOTOR Brand Value | Understanding “Technology Innovation”





Under the GAC Group’s flag, the GAC R & D Center incorporates innovation into the manufacturing process. The center works behind the scenes 24 hours a day to develop in-house state-of-the-art automotive technology that makes cars faster, quieter, environmentally friendly and more enjoyable.

Over 30 billion yuan has been invested in GAC’s independent research, bringing many exciting new advances. GAC announced the patented “Sponge Silicon Negative Chip Battery Technology” originally developed in 2021. The volume and weight of a single battery can be reduced by 20% and 14%, respectively, with up to 50% reduction in the future.

In the cockpit: Intelligent Systems

Unique new technology features in the vehicle include the ADiGO smart car ecosystem 4.0. It creates an “intelligent cockpit” with a combination of precision “intelligent voice control systems”, sophisticated autopilot modes, and a wide range of IoT capacities.

Other consumer-side technology developments that make GAC very popular with young consumers include convenience and comfort, such as charging wireless devices, panoramic windows, swipe-control touch screens like smartphones, and 360-degree parking cameras. It is a function that emphasizes sex. , And a seat position button with memory.

All of these carefully and extensively tested innovations provide consumers with a new driving experience that leverages cutting-edge global technology. This willingness to embrace technological change highlights GACMOTOR. We are always striving for “GO AND CHANGE”.

With perfection as the ultimate goal, GAC MOTOR is committed to breaking down technology barriers and reaching out on a global scale. Without innovation, there is no change. If there is no change, there is no progress. Innovation is at the heart of the GACMOTOR brand, and we look forward to seeing how the latest features, from environmentally friendly technologies to intelligent and self-driving cars, will change your mobile life in the future.

