Which country’s video game fans are the most talked about games on Twitter?





Images for expression, credits: Reuters

Based on the data collected by June 2021, Twitter was able to identify the 10 most tweeted countries about the world of video games. Last updated by AFP: June 23, 2021 13:19 ISTFOLLOW US ON:

Games are still a hot topic on the web. A topic that connects people, especially on Twitter. Social networks took advantage of the end of Game Event E3 to share information about the most commented video games online and the most active countries on the subject. According to information shared by Twitter, game-related tweets have increased by 18% over the past year. By 2020, the platform has already counted more than 2 billion tweets on this subject. The global health crisis has not weakened, but rather has tended to intensify, encouraging people around the world to find activities that they can participate in during a forced blockade. Based on the data collected by June 2021, Twitter was able to identify the 10 most tweeted countries about the world of video games. Not surprisingly, Japan comes first, followed by the United States and South Korea. Brazil finished 4th, the Philippines and India 6th and 7th, with the UK, France and Spain closing the top 10.

Twitter also allowed users to “gather” in a completely virtual format at the annual E3 event, which took place June 12-15. For E3, users commented most on the event in Japan and Spain, third.

Nintendo dominated social media discussions in 2020 thanks to the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game, but to date, Twitter users have been most chatting in 2021 with the game Genshin Impact. .. “Animal Crossing” stays in the top 10, but falls to 5th place.

The country most tweeting about the game

1. Japan

2. United States

3. South Korea

4. Brazil

5. Taland

6. Philippines

7. India

8. United Kingdom

9. France

10. Spain

The most tweeted video game in 2021

1. Genshin Impact

2. Apex Legends

3. Ensemble Stars!

4. FINAL FANTASY

5. Animal Crossing

6. Knives Out

7. Fortnite

8. Monster Hunter

9. Fate / Grand Order

10.Minecraft

Read all the latest news, latest news, coronavirus news here

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos