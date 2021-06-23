Sonic boom: Sega designers talk about the origins of the game’s legend





In nature, the maximum speed of a hedgehog is 4mph. In video games, the speed of the Sonic Hedgehog is estimated to be between 767 mph and 3,840 mph. The fact that such an argument exists and continues to surround the pixelated swirling Dervish of Segas confirms that one of the most distinctive icons of popular culture has been created. He tells the story of the invention of comic books, corporate planning, and the starting point of a revolution that solidifies the largest entertainment medium on the planet. This is the story of the origin of the game legend.

Sonic the Hedgehog rushed into the general consciousness glossary 30 years ago, on June 23, 1991, when the original Sega Genesis title hit the shelves. Today, the “brand” really feels strong, and probably this, along with the adaptation of the highest-selling video game movie ever in North America, after multiple releases across times, machines, and platforms. It is less likely to be damaged than before.

However, this ingenious character is undeniably like Pac-Man and his enemy Mario, with Sonic’s early development and programmer Yuji Naka, artist Naoto Ohshima, and designer Hirokazu Yasuhara. Little is known about the central role played by the three Japanese Sega employees. Yasuhara. Their story begins in the late 1980s, when Sonic explores the landscape of a global game owned by Nintendo almost entirely, with little sprites in the eyes of Segas.

The era of the so-called “console war”, when Sega embarked on a deliberate and aggressive campaign to defeat rival hilarious wrench monkey Mario, has fallen into cultural folklore. Indeed, the first strategy was sufficiently innocent as the company launched an internal contest to design an alternative to the existing mascot, the irreparably forgotten Alex Kidd. Among the participants was Oshima, who proposed various designs such as armajiro, porcupine, dog, rabbit, and a moody old man with a mustache.

He also threw a hedgehog. Conceptualized with Nakas’ vision for a fast-moving platform game, Oshima turned to the US market and introduced front runners to tourists visiting New York City and strolling in Central Park. There was a clear winner. Yasuhara joins here to complete Team Sonic at an event that was evoked in episode 4 of High Score, a recent Netflix documentary on the evolution of video games.

Born from the fun and memories of childhood

Original sonic level design (image credit: game developer conference)

In an interview with TechRadar, Yasuhara explains how he repeated this turbocharged figure and the surreal world he was destined to live in. It’s simple and has circles, triangles and jagged lines. The green ground and gentle slopes are based on memories of the Japanese countryside, where I spent my summer vacation as a child. The enemy’s ideas were also based on my own memory. I think I made the game from the fun I experienced as a kid. “

“The green ground and gentle slopes were based on the memories of the Japanese countryside, where I spent my summer vacation as a kid. The enemy’s ideas were also based on my own memories.”

Hirokazu Yasuhara

He was dramatically assisted by the move to 16-bit technology, with the release of the Sega Mega Drive in Japan in 1988 and the release of Genesis in North America a year later. How transformative was this? “When designing the game, I didn’t have to worry about colors, the number of sprites, processing speed, or many other constraints. I could move a lot of sprites (although there were still limits) and express I had more to do.

“I was able to create collapsing cliffs, explosion smoke and debris, scattered rings due to damage, and large background objects such as falling thorny floors, rotating junctions, moving stairs, etc. I was able to move, “says Yasuhara. He and Oshima explained the process and presented some of the original artwork (above) at the 2018 Game Developers Conference (GDC) in San Francisco. Here, Sonic’s Segas “high concept” was also explained. 1) Cool 2) Challenger 3) History.

Myths, Mohawks, and Super Sonic Feelings

(Image credit: Game developer meeting / Sega)

These three themes covered the grandeur of their goals. To achieve that, the company focused on surpassing Nintendo by focusing on the youth market, which will eventually attract the following demographics: The most direct example of this occurred during a Segas Console marketing campaign featuring the provocative slogan “Genesis does Nintendo.”

“Sonic does not deny the advancement of technology. Technology can make people happy and a tool of control.”

Hirokazu Yasuhara

But likewise, Team Sonic also recognized the need to build a fictional history, a myth about this Mohawk creation, and an infusion of other effervescent characters and the spirit of the times. They saw their fledgling titles not only against Mario, but also against enduring entertainment idols from the world of Disney, Marvel and Hanna-Barbera. In addition, there was an attempt to align with the perceived “eco-boom” of the 90’s, building a story depicting Sonic as a punk-style dissident anarchist.

When asked about the framework of the ecosystem that supported the development of the game, Mr. Yasuhara said, “When I thought about what to do with the conflict between the main character and the villain, the character was an animal, so I thought about environmental issues. And development has always been two opposite sides of the same coin.

“The fact that it’s not easy to determine which side is right was also an advantage in characterizing a character. Sonic hasn’t denied technological advances. Technology can also make people happy. It can also be a tool of control. The theme of how to use technology is tied to the problems of modern society. “

At Highscore, Sega of America’s president and CEO Tom Karinsuke further outlined the company’s “combat plan” during the quake: 1) lower prices 2) defeat Mario 3) More Sports 4) Cool for Teens 5) The Fun of Making Nintendo. He and Team Sonic were all very successful, with Genesis’ original title surpassing its major US rival Super Nintendo (SNES) 2-1 during the 1991 holiday season.

(Image credit: Sega)

To date, the franchise has shifted over 1.14 billion units and is reported to have generated approximately $ 10 billion in revenue in all media. Yasuhara has worked on many follow-up games, leaving Sega after the release of Sonic & Knuckles in 1994 and reportedly continued to work for Naughty Dog, Nintendo, and now Unity Technologies.

Some of the later Sonic cars captured the imagination somewhere near the same intoxicating, bohemian style as this first attempt, but in recent years there has been a concrete renaissance. This followed the internationally celebrated remake Sonic mania, which aimed to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the series, but in the 2018 and 2020s, live-action films were less likely.

Yasuhara, credited by Sonic Mania, admits he was disappointed that he wasn’t involved in the actual production. But he is clearly keen on releasing. “It’s a great quality game full of new ideas and I was impressed with the deep understanding of the original design created as a 2D game,” he commented.

However, Yasuhara does not seem to be surprised by the lasting effects of Sonic. “The reason it lasted so long was because the generations below me continued to make them. I think they were careful to maintain the high concept while changing the concept to the times.” Says.

Sonic mania is now officially in a global situation

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures / Sega)

Conversely, full-length films experienced a universal backlash when the trailer was first released. It revolves around a version of the protagonist that “confused the entire Internet,” according to The Verge. Even Oshima was prompted to comment. “I’m worried,” he tweeted. However, the readjusted final cut, starring Jim Carrey, will be the sixth-highest-selling movie in the world in 2020, with follow-ups being produced. Yasuhara initially confessed, “I was surprised at the lack of understanding of character modeling and personality.”

“In the future, I think we’ll be in an era where subscriptions and games blend into one communication tool.”

Hirokazu Yasuhara

He continues. “But I think the reworked version was very good. Thank you for their efforts. In fact, I’m very happy to see my game character in the movie and dream of making a character that will be accepted in the United States. I think it was possible. “

Yasuhara celebrates the “democratization” of this once-exclusive gated community and the development of a “everyone can participate in gamemaking” technology infrastructure in his role at Unity. The company’s application is currently used by about 2 billion active users each month, providing a unique perspective on where the media will go next.

Yasuhara’s prophecy? “In the future, I think we’ll be in an era where subscriptions and games blend into one communication tool. I think the next era will come when telecom carriers need game developers. Or game makers will be united with telecommunications companies. After all, people have the most fun when playing with others. That’s why games, sometimes fighting each other, continue to function as a way to connect with others in some way. . “

