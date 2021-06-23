Samsung Galaxy Tab S7FE Review: Tablets and above, laptops and below





A year after the pandemic, most of us have adopted and adapted to a telecommuting environment. Yes, I miss the physical space in my office, but I’m starting to like some elements of WFH as well. This would not have been possible without the proper tools to work remotely.

And this is where the Galaxy Tab S7FE came as a surprise even for me. No, it’s not a PC, it’s an Android tablet that you want to be your work and play companion. I mainly use Tab S7FE to create and edit stories, watch movies on Netflix, join Zoom calls, and make notes. If you read my review of the Galaxy Tab S7 FE, the device has some advantages and disadvantages.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Review: Convenience is important

Whether you’re working from home or in a coworking space, convenience is important. With the Galaxy Tab S7 FE, I was able to sit on the balcony and submit a story.

Look at this. Very portable and lightweight. I can take this device anywhere, even Ora Cabride. It is easy to slip on a backpack or messenger bag, and it is hard to feel the weight. The 12.4-inch screen size is suitable for work tablets, even with the keyboard and S-pen attached. This is one of the things I really like about the Galaxy Tab S7 FE.

It is easy to slip on a backpack or messenger bag, and it is hard to feel the weight.

With an aluminum back and a glass front, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE feels like a premium device. The corners of the screen are rounded like the iPad Pro, and the sides are sharply squared. On the right and left sides of the tablet are powerful stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and AKG tuning. They will be very large and will sound much better than the Surface Pro audio system.

One side of the tablet has a smart connector designed for docking with the keyboard cover. We’ll talk about this later in the review. On the other side is the power button to launch the Bixby Virtual Assistant after a long press.

There is an 8MP camera on the back of the Galaxy Tab S7 Fe.

A short press locks the tablet, but to turn off the tablet completely, the option is hidden in the quick settings menu. I still don’t know why Samsung is driving Bixby. The device also includes an S-Pen stylus inside the box. The stylus is magnetically mounted on the back and is charged wirelessly in the process. I found the S-Pen placement a bit strange, but thankfully the stylus can be attached to the side of the device.

Speaking of biometrics, tablets do not have an in-display fingerprint scanner or physical scanner. The only way to unlock your device is to use facial recognition.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Review: Sharp Display

The tablet’s 12.4-inch TFT LCD display (2650x1600p) is very good. Okay … Before we start the discussion between OLED and LCD displays, let me tell you that the Tab S7 FE’s screen is sharp and colorful and offers quite a wealth of details. Sure, there’s no OLED panel and 120Hz refresh rate, but that doesn’t make it an unpleasant or poor display experience. In fact, the screen is bright enough to read an ebook or watch a TV show at a glance. I recently revisited Sex and the City and the Tab S7 FEs screens are great for consuming content.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7FE Review: Work Machine

My smartphone and laptop are essential to the work I do. For me, the device succeeds when it runs as I wanted. The daily performance of the device is of utmost importance to me. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE isn’t a replacement for my laptop, but it’s a good alternative as it can do a lot right when you don’t want to bring your laptop. Learn how you tested the Galaxy Tab S7 FE.

writing

I write a lot almost all day. I spend a lot of time researching topics and interviewing people because I have to write a story and submit it on time. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE works well in that regard. You can use a Bluetooth keyboard or attach an optional keyboard cover. Being a tablet, Samsung doesn’t come bundled with a keyboard cover, so you’ll have to pay about Rs15,000 to buy accessories.

To be honest, first-party keyboard covers are pretty good, but they’re certainly an expensive purchase. The keys are well spaced, but I wish they were backlit. The keyboard pops up on your tablet. In addition, it can be used as a protective case. At first, I was a little skeptical about whether I could actually sit on the couch and type while working. In fact, I was able to write a long review with my tablet on my lap. It works fine for me, even if it’s not perfect.

Take notes using the S pen

I love the S-Pen that comes with the Galaxy Tab S7 FE. It’s a little thicker than the stylus you get with your Galaxy Note smartphone. The S Pen is great for taking notes and sketching. I used S-Pen to mainly take notes while interviewing people about the story and attending product launch briefings. It was very responsive and I liked using the S-Pen. The best part is that Samsung included an S-pen in the box. Therefore, there is no additional charge of 11,000 rupees like Apple Pencil.

Zoom call

I use all the video conferencing platforms available today. Zoom, Microsoft Teams, etc. This device works well and I’m happy enough to join the video call on the Galaxy Tab S7 FE. The tablet comes with a 5MP front camera, which is better than most laptop webcams these days. It’s not the best front camera, but it works fine during nighttime video calls. However, unlike the iPad Pro’s front camera, Samsung places the camera on the long side of the screen. Therefore, with the keyboard cover attached, the camera is placed on top rather than on the sides like a laptop.

Daily work

Much of my work is done using a Chrome web browser, uploading a copy to a CMS, and Google Docs for creating stories. All you need is an internet connection (by the way, this device comes with LTE support), a place to sit and you’re ready to start working. In that respect, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE wasn’t disappointed. The tablet uses a Snapdragon 750G processor with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64B or 128GB of storage space. Unlike the iPad Air, the storage on this tablet can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card. Sure, the Snapdragon 750G isn’t the best-performing processor on the market, but it can handle multiple Chrome tabs open in the background, as well as any app or game.

I’m not an enthusiast in coding or creating content. I prefer larger screen devices that can be placed on a cluttered desk with as few wires as possible. I want a device that can connect to the Internet instantly. Having a Galaxy Tab S7 FE powerful enough to do what I’m crazy about is perfect for my needs.

DeX is an ongoing work

As a tablet, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE is a great device. But what Samsung sells for this type of device is getting the job done. In short, it’s the actual work most of us do on laptops.

Here’s the problem: Android isn’t designed for productivity tasks. After all, Google’s operating system works best on smartphones. To overcome the flaws of Android, Samsung designed what is called DeX. Simply put, DeX mode creates a desktop-like environment and turns the Galaxy Tab S7 FE into a laptop with the help of a keyboard and mouse. Running your tablet in DeX mode will minimize your apps, just as you would on a Windows laptop. There is also a taskbar at the bottom.

Samsung did a good job of adjusting Microsoft’s office suite and its own apps for this desktop-like mode, but DeX isn’t seamless to me yet. DeX has many good points, which show it, but I feel that there is still a lot of work to be done to fix the protracted problem.

Many apps still look strange on Android tablets today. For example, Twitter. What I mean is that most of the apps aren’t designed for large-screen Android tablets. Only Google, not Samsung, can fix it.

You also need to understand that this device is not a Windows laptop or MacBook. As a result, working with traditional programs on the Galaxy Tab S7 FE is very different. Microsoft Office on Android tablets is different from desktop MS Office. There is no external storage support for this device. Importing video footage from a DSLR to this tablet is a joke.

Long battery life

On the positive side, the battery life of this device lasts longer than a Windows laptop. With a battery capacity of 10,090mAh, I was able to spend a day (almost 10 hours) on a single charge.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7FE Review: Should You Buy It?

A portable and portable device that requires a vast screen for consuming content and checking emails, using an S-pen to write down notes, and computing power to meet demand If you need, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE is for you. At the same time, you need to be aware of the flaw, especially on the software side. If that’s okay (this device doesn’t support desktop-only apps), I think it’s worth a look at the Galaxy Tab S7 FE.

