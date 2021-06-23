EA Play Live: Date, start time, viewing method, etc.





EA Play Live is just around the corner, with great expectations for one of the biggest game expo in the summer.

Many compelling titles are under the umbrella of American organizations, including Battlefield 2042, FIFA 22, F1 2021, and Apex Legends. The latter is not expected to work unless the game itself has undergone breakthrough development.

There are many other games planned for release, but one title remains unreleased, but seems to have been leaked early by journalists. Jeff Grab suggested that he believed that a new edition of the Dead Space series would be released. This is exciting news for fans of the series.

Read more: Leak suggests new Dead Space game being announced at EAPlay Live

That’s probably enough for passionate gamers to expect to be the stack card included in all of EA’s hottest upcoming releases of the year-probably merged into 2022 content as well. Will be done.

So if you’re curious about the details of this event, don’t worry anymore as it covers everything about this exciting game showcase.

Here’s everything you need to know about EA Play Live 2021.

When will EA Play Live be held?

EA Play Live will take place on Thursday, July 22, 2021.

What time does EA Play Live start in the UK?

It was in the air for a start time, but this was finally confirmed by the game developers.

EA has announced on Twitter that the pre-show is set to start at 6pm BST. This means that the actual show will start after that. However, at this time, nothing has been announced about the time it will take for the pre-show.

Stick with us, and we will provide more information when you get it.

Where to watch EA Play live

EA Play Live will be available on a variety of streaming platforms. EA’s YouTube channel is probably the perfect place to watch their upcoming games.

Alternatively, Pocket-lint has revealed that it will display the exposition via a video embedded at the top of the page.

This article will be updated if any of these details change.

All the latest esports and game news can be found at Give Me Sport.

