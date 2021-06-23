Diagnostic startups receive 300k from MEIF-Med-Tech Innovation





Foresight Group, Private Equity and Infrastructure Investment Manager, has announced a 300,000 growth capital investment from the Midlands Engine Investment Fund (MEIF) into its startup diagnostics business, ReadyGo Diagnostics.

The pandemic has highlighted the need for simple self-management tests that produce fast and accurate results. ReadyGo has developed a pen-like device adapted to assist in COVID-19 detection. The device enables testing for multiple infectious diseases, including the distinction between coronavirus and influenza, as well as testing for viral conjunctivitis, herpes, and dengue fever.

Diagnosis is made on the fly and with 90-95% sensitivity. When successfully developed, the ReadyGos pen offers low cost, speed, and ease of use for lateral flow testing, but with accuracy comparable to the more expensive and time-consuming lab-based style testing.

With a total investment of 780,000 (300,000 from MEIF and 480,000 from a consortium of management and individual investors), the company focuses on technology development, builds management teams and establishes relationships with complementary strategic partners. There is a possibility that it can be done.

ReadyGo was founded in 2019 by co-founders Ben Cobb, Mike Catt and Mike Pearson. As part of MEIF’s investment strategy, ReadyGo will open a laboratory in Colworth Science Park, Bedfordshire.

Ben Cobb, CEO and Pen Inventor of ReadyGo, said: ReadyGo was launched to innovate self-testing solutions, including commercial testing for infectious diseases such as COVID-19. We are very pleased that Elaine Warburton, John Clarkson, Michael Catt and Michael Pearson have joined the ReadyGos Board with the goal of radically changing the way molecular diagnostics are provided.

Adam Huckerby, Investment Manager at Foresight, added: We are excited about the opportunities ReadyGo offers. We are pleased to be able to support a management team with extensive experience, network and resources to bring these innovative devices to market.

