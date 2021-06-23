Twitter makes it easier for iOS users to share tweets as Instagram stories





Twitter’s iOS app has been updated to allow anyone to share tweets to Instagram stories quickly and easily. Twitter announced. This feature works using the iOS Share Sheet. Simply tap the share icon below the tweet and select an Instagram story from the list of apps. Once in Instagram, you can resize and reposition tweets, decorate them with standard text, stickers, music, and annotation selections from image services.

Of course, there was always the option to take a screenshot of the tweet and manually upload it to the Instagram story. However, the new interface makes the process much easier and the results are smoother. However, text-based and image-based tweets seem to work better. So far, I’ve tried this feature on tweets with embedded videos and found that Instagram is importing it as a still image.

Once imported, you can add stickers and other elements to your tweets to add accessories. Screenshot: Instagram Look: TikTok has been reposted on Twitter and shared as an Instagram story. Screenshot: Instagram

Sharing tweets to Instagram has become easier, but sharing Instagram content to Twitter is just as difficult. Even if you post an Instagram link on Twitter, it will be displayed as a simple URL without a preview card. This feature disappeared in 2012 and there are no signs of an immediate return.

Twitter’s official integration with Instagram Stories follows a similar feature added to Snapchat last year. Like the Snapchat integration, Twitter currently makes the new sharing feature available only to iOS users and doesn’t mention when it will be available on Android.

Skip the screenshot of sharing tweets to Instagram stories from the share menu and deploy it to everyone on iOS!

Tap the Tweet share icon and select an Instagram story. Once the Instagram app opens, you can resize / reposition your Tweet stickers before posting. https://t.co/R1qayqMwYl pic.twitter.com/yp82IH5Tuk

Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) June 22, 2021







