Google Can Engineering Diversity Training Scheme The Register After Alumni Complain About Terrible Payment Packages





Google has abolished plans designed to train and hire engineers from diverse backgrounds after people who went through the program and became Google people complained that they were messed up with salaries. ..

The Engineering Residency Program, known as Eng Res, has been in operation since 2014. This is intended for anyone who is not qualified as an entry-level engineer at all. These people are then trained in various departments of the chocolate factory and are hired or resigned as suitable developers a year later.

The idea shows the potential before applying for a role at Google, but the skills of those who haven’t had the opportunity to learn and grow like anyone else, or face unreasonable career-restriction hurdles. Is to identify and replenish. Novice coders will become one of the world’s largest names for technology, and Google will attract workers from a variety of backgrounds.

However, after completing the program, alumni have lower salaries, pay less bonuses, and have no stock units, claims a group of more than 500 current and former Google employees.

Over time, this wage inequality creates systematic wage inequality, according to a presentation presented by Eng Res graduates to the web giant Top Brass, according to Reuters.

Currently, Google has completely removed EngRes. A spokeswoman said the new program will be introduced at The Register.

The Eng Res program was built to provide different promising engineers with 12 months of rotation in different parts of Google to help residents hone their skills and gain relevant experience as they begin their careers. It helps, “said a spokesman.

“We constantly evaluated the program to ensure that it evolved and adapted over time to meet the needs of our employees. The EarlyCareerImmersion (ECI) onboarding program supports the recent growth of graduate engineers. Provides a new approach to.

Internet Giants Education and College Program Beep sent Maggie Johnson an email to graduates earlier this month informing them that EngRes will be replaced by EIC from 2022.

Google people are complaining about the unjustified wage gap within Megacorp’s vast empire. Chocolate Factory faces a class action proceeding led by four women claiming that men who work in the same role as women are receiving high payments for no good reason.

Last year, after a federal contract compliance program bureau within the U.S. government’s Ministry of Labor discovered that businesses paid less to women than men, Google gave female engineers and Asian candidates at least $ 3.8 million in backpay. I was ordered to pay a reward. They were less likely to hire qualified Asians for the jobs they applied for than others.

