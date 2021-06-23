Lenovo makes it easy to create consumer devices for a hybrid life





Living hybrids can be complex, and staying connected is more important than ever. When it comes to choosing a new accessible consumer PC and monitor with enough power to spend the day, you may feel drowned in a sea of ​​features. Leaving the question, is this the right device combination for me? Lenovo clearly focuses on smarter, simpler details that distinguish good product design from good product design, which can make a big difference in people’s lives, convenience, and digital well-being. I think it is.

Lenovo includes two stylish laptops, the new IdeaPad 5i Chromebook (14, 6) and the more versatile IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook (13, 6) 2-, for modern home offices, home classrooms and more. We are introducing a new lineup of affordable personal devices. With in-1 and dual USB-C ports and an innovative single-cable daisy-chain power pass-through feature, Grab and Go’s Lenovo L15 mobile monitor supports multi-monitor configurations in small spaces. Secured via an easy-to-use magnetic attachment, the new consumer Lenovo LC50 monitor webcam, plus companion Lenovo L32p-30 and Lenovo L27m-30 USB-C monitors, is an all-in-one hub for definitive video conferencing at home. Create a.

The dual-tone, narrow bezel design of the IdeaPad 5i Chromebook (14, 6) helps make this new laptop a true head turner. Built for young people and students who like the ease of use of Google’s cloud-based Chrome OS ecosystem for light computing, this fun laptop is perfect for academics, entertainment, and fun streaming apps like Spotify and YouTube. The content looks real at 300 nits of brightness via Full HD on a 14-inch in-plane switching (IPS) touchscreen 1 display, but the enhanced user stereo speaker system with built-in amplifier is certified. Provides a complete and very clear audio by WavesMaxxAudio. The laptop is available in two colors, Sand and Storm Gray2, and the lightweight, slim chassis is built to take you anywhere.

With up to 11 generations of Intel Core i5 processors and up to 512GB of SSD storage 3, you can quickly launch and significantly speed up your web browsing when posting photos and videos to social media. The LED light bar on the front changes color to indicate how much battery power is left, so you can survive tasks with a battery life of up to 10 hours and 4 hours. An optional backlit keyboard allows you to see the keys even in the dark.

Expect faster and more stable connections with configuration options, including Intel Wi-Fi 65, while physical webcam shutters help protect your privacy. With enough ports and connectors, the IdeaPad 5i Chromebook (14, 6) has an audio jack, a USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A port, and two USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C ports created for high-speed data transfer. Compatible with almost all peripherals. Multimedia streaming and battery charging.

IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook (13, 6) is a new convertible laptop with Chrome OS features and compact package access to all your files, photos, music and more. Available in two chic colors, Abyss Blue and Iron Gray 2, its flexible 360-degree hinges make it easy to manage multitasking and smart home devices. With a 6-narrow bezel display and 250-knit 13.3 inch Full HD IPS LCD touchscreen brightness, you can start with just 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs) of light and see the big picture without losing weight. Thanks to the enhanced stereo speakers and the built-in amplifier certified by Waves MaxxAudio, you can stream audio that is much clearer and 40% larger than the previous generation.

With up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge and up to 11 generations of Intel Core i5 processors, this 2-in-1 lets you watch shows and watch almost any of your favorite apps at the same time without distracting. It is designed to be run. It also features Bluetooth 5.1, more memory and storage options than its predecessor, and now offers up to 8GB of LPDDR4 and 512GB of SSD. 3

Unleash your creativity with the optional Lenovo Digital Pen 2 or use the new optional OLED panel 7 for up to 50 times the response time of LCD screen 8, plus amplified color volume, saturation attributes, and Increases contrast for a more readable display in direct sunlight. Get the job done faster with voice with the help of Google and sync your laptop with your device running on Android via your Google account.

Do you prefer flexible work and lifestyle play from anywhere? A great companion for compatible phones and laptops is the new super portable Lenovo L15 USB-C mobile monitor. The incredibly lightweight Lenovo L15 USB-C monitor, which weighs only 860 grams 9, virtually doubles the display space of your screen device by adding a 15.6-inch Full HD screen area. No matter what kind of video content you enjoy on the small screen of a remote mobile phone, you can connect it to this large portable screen that can be stored in the front pocket of your bag until you need it, greatly improving your viewing experience. I will. Easily connected via a USB Type-C cable, it provides 10 simultaneous power passthroughs to two devices (with video output) for an elegant single cable solution. Enjoy crisp visuals through the 15.6-inch Full HD IPS anti-glare display screen. Slim at 6mm, with advanced low blue light technology, you can use it comfortably all day long.

When set to present from a shared space, it becomes tight and either choose landscape mode, simply pivot and hold, or portrait mode with adjustable feet as a kickstand to save tablespace. You can switch to. The feet can be adjusted to the height of the included laptop and can be folded for easy storage. Simply tilt it up to 90 degrees to find the most ergonomic viewing angle. The Lenovo L15 USB-C mobile monitor is easy to carry and comes with a protective sleeve for easy bagging.

Improve your online collaboration, video calling experience, and gameplay recording with the new Lenovo LC50 Modular Webcam. Designed to connect to one of the new Lenovo series monitors announced today via a USB cable, the webcam is magnetically secured onto the slim head of the monitor. With built-in tilt, dual noise-cancelling microphones, and 4x digital zoom, this Full HD 1080p webcam turns almost any room into an affordable video conferencing center. It also features excellent audiovisual quality, a physical lens shutter, and a red LED indicator light that tells you if the camera or microphone is on.

The Lenovo L32p-30 monitor delivers true clarity from almost every angle with a large 31.5-inch 4K IPS display powered by HDR10 technology for more accurate performance in the 90% DCI-P3 color gamut. I will. Enjoy family-friendly entertainment, video and console games, as well as immersive viewing of high-quality audio through integrated speakers (3W x 2 speakers). The Lenovo L32p-30 monitor has enough connection ports (HDMI 2.0, DP1.2, USB Type-C, 4 x USB 3.2) that can be used as a home hub for work, play and charging of accessories.

The Lenovo L27m-30 monitor is designed to meet your needs, from everyday work and remote learning from home to casual games with incredible 4ms response times. Enjoy a 27-inch full HD IPS panel screen with a 75Hz refresh rate certified by TV Rheinland EyeSafe. The low blue light relieves eye strain without washing away the image. Its ergonomic stand enables lift, tilt, pivot, and swivel functions.

For more information, visit the Lenovo StoryHub newsroom for images, full specifications, and the Lenovos MWC home page.

ADVT

Read next

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Sign up for INQUIRER PLUS to access Philippine Daily Inquirer and over 70 other titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download as early as 4am and share articles on social media I will. Call 8966000.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos