Ford Mustang Mach 1 Lands on SA-Prices and Specifications Announced





• The all-new Ford Mustang Mach 1 officially debuts in South Africa.

• This car is powered by a naturally aspirated 338kW V8 engine.

• 90 units have been assigned to the local market and all have been sold.

The most truck-focused Mustang was officially launched in South Africa. Only 90 Ford Mustang Mach 1 units have been brought to our market and each is occupied. The first Mustang Mach 1 debuted in 1969, but the latest iterations have been rated as popular cars in honor of the original icon.

The Mustang Mach 1 is powered by Ford’s familiar 5.0-liter naturally aspirated V8 petrol engine, but specially tuned to deliver 338kW and 529Nm. The choice of 6-speed manual or 10-speed automatic transmission powers the rear wheels. “The Mach 1 combines unique transmission specifications, custom aerodynamics and a new performance component cooling system to ensure even greater thrills, agility and consistent on-track performance,” Ford said. Stated.

Doreen Machinini, General Manager of Marketing at Ford South Africa, said: “There’s a reason the Mustang is the best-selling sports car in the world, but the Mach 1 takes the Mustang to another level in the minds of performance car enthusiasts. Is the most capable to date. Mustang and worth carrying the legendary Mach 1 badge. The true Mustang Mach 1 needs to look fast even when stationary. Unique Mach 1 functional aerodynamics and race-inspired The features of the car will improve performance. Car fans will definitely mean business, even before this Mustang gets off the ground. “

2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1

Quickpic

Engine description

According to Ford SA, the Mustang Mach 1 engine has been specially tuned for a “reward-to-rotation” character that will make the Mustang driving experience more satisfying than ever before. The V8 engine combines a high-performance open-air induction system, intake manifold, 87mm throttle body, low-pressure port fuel injection and high-pressure direct fuel injection to produce 338kW output at 7 250r / min and 529Nm torque at 4 900r /. It will be realized. Minutes.

First offered by the Production Mustang, the TREMEC 6-speed manual gearbox is derived from the Shelby GT350. Featuring a twin disc clutch and short slow shifter, aggressive upshifts and downshifts are smoother, more accurate and easier with rev matching technology and flatshift capabilities. Ford’s 10-speed automatic gearbox with upgraded torque converter and unique calibration is also available.

Read: Confirmed-Ford sells special edition Mustang Mach 1 at SA, but in limited numbers

Both transmissions benefit from a dedicated oil cooler, rear axle cooling system and limited slip differential. The 10-speed automatic also has a second air-cooled cooler. Cooling capacity is further improved by 75%.

All Mustang models come standard with Ford Protect and include a comprehensive 4-year or 120,000 km warranty, 3-year or unlimited distance roadside assistance, and a 5-year or unlimited km corrosion warranty. .. It includes a 6-year or 90,000 km service plan with a service interval of 15,000 km.

Wheels24

