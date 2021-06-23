What Google’s FAQ Schema Update Means for SEO Strategies





When support for the rich results of the FAQ schema was first launched in May 2019, there was always a sense of “how long this can actually last”. The markup was effectively applied to all pages, so usage increased exponentially.

However, what came with this rollout was a very strict parameter. A parameter that excludes the rich results that appear when three or more pages use markup and are ranked on Google’s first page.

This filter is unnoticed by many SEO experts and contributes significantly to why all of Google’s results aren’t permeated with almost irrelevant bad questions.

In addition to filtering over 3 pages and 1st page, there are other more individual filters as well. At the beginning of 2020, we covered each in a post that included using HTML in “questions” and more.

This introduced a new filter and confirmed that it would work in mid-June 2021. This post outlines how the new filters work, what they mean for SEO, and other important aspects.

New FAQ Schema Restriction Mechanism

Previously, there were several different approaches that SEO professionals could take to get the most out of the FAQ’s rich result format. Many preferred the approach of marking up only four FAQs in order to get as much coverage as possible.

If you add more than 4 FAQs,[もっと見る]A dropdown is displayed. That is, additional FAQs in the sequence will only be displayed when pressed to expand the accordion. However, you can display up to 10 in total.

With the extensive results update of the new FAQ schema introduced by Google, you can now only see two FAQs for each URL that appears in your search. Each of the most influential filters looks like this:

The above example shows three results using markup. Google’s search results show a total of six questions, but this is limited by a recent extensive FAQ update.

So you can mark up more than one FAQ, but in most cases Google will only show the first two. For sites that made the most of four-column processing, this FAQ processing was halved.

However, there are subtle differences in this update, and it’s important to understand them. In particular, how the FAQ schema becomes a query-dependent SERP feature rather than a standalone feature.

What Changes Mean for SEO Strategies

Due to the increasing reliance on queries to generate rich FAQ results, this has an interesting impact on the changes Google has made to limit FAQs to two per page. And it’s easier than you think.

If you look at a page that has more than two FAQs marked up, you can see different FAQs in Google search results based on your search terms. This is a situation that can occur within a search.

This is an example of a page with four FAQs within the content marked up on the FAQPage. Here, when you add a query to your mix, you’ll see a wealth of completely different results for your page.

Based on my research, it can affect which FAQ the query appears in (as in the example above). However, this also seems to be very rare, and Google is most often defaulted to the first two FAQs in the sequence.

This means that the first two FAQs are the most important for long shots when optimizing the FAQ-rich results. If your page already has more than one FAQ marked up, that’s perfectly fine.

This can actually be an advantage, due to Google’s ability to display FAQs related to queries. But most of the time, Google displays the first two FAQs by default, so I don’t rely on it.

Other important aspects to remember

What if you want to mark up one FAQ from a page and display it in the rich results of the FAQ? According to my research, adding just one FAQ to your code does not produce a wealth of results.

This is where the announcement from Google may have been clearer. The announcement included a statement that “we recently made changes that limit these to a maximum of two.”

Recently, when working with clients from large publishers, they fell into this trap with thousands of pages on their site. They were marking up only one FAQ in the code on each page in an attempt to get a wealth of results.

As a result, the code was added to one FAQ page, but the benefits of the rich results were not obtained, defeating the purpose of placing this code on the page. A more thoughtful approach was needed.

Note: When testing your structured data implementation, you should use the tools on the schema.org site (screenshots above are pre-deployment). Previous tools that will soon be deprecated can be found at search.google.com/structure-data/testing-tool. You need to replace this with the following tool: validator.schema.org is said to be simpler, but it’s still the main testing tool (rich results) hosted by Google for testing schema implementations. Must be (along with the test).

The “up to 2” element of the announcement can actually be explained as “you need to mark up at least two FAQs to qualify, but Google only displays up to two at a time.” It’s a bite, but in my opinion it’s more accurate.

However, this could be the first two FAQs that appear in your code with a 99% chance if other criteria are met to allow the page to display rich results. There is a warning.

Important points from the update

One thing Google wants to know when removing a feature is that the old feature isn’t being used, and site owners feel like they’re wasting their time. This also applies to the latest FAQ schema updates.

If your site has more than one FAQ marked up on a page, you don’t have to worry about going back and changing your code. Additional FAQs may be used in Google’s rich results for query variations that you are unaware of.

However, we encourage you to review the first two FAQs that have been marked up. Now that we know that only the first two are likely to be visible, we need to be confident that the best legs are in front.

This should have been true all the time, but I’m aware that you may need to change your mindset or strategy as the amount of FAQs displayed in search results can be halved. ..

Here’s an overview of some of the key aspects described in this post:

The most influential filter that Google is currently implementing on the FAQ schema is not the latest changes. Only the first page of Google limits rich results to a maximum of three. With the new update, there are many pages with FAQ snippets sliced ​​in half. This is true for many sites, as the four marked-up FAQs were essentially “sweet spots” before this update. The new rich result limit works by selecting the first two FAQs marked up on the page. This is purely a visual order and works this way in most situations, but if the search term is relevant to the FAQ content, you can see other users marked up. Most sites do not need to take immediate action to adjust their strategy for this update. However, it’s a good idea to check the first two marked-up FAQs to make sure it’s best to include them.

Something else that comes out regularly at this time is the impact of the Google Core update on the rich results. This is an aspect I’ve covered a lot in the past, and the rich results of the FAQ can be temporarily invalidated.

However, this update (Google only shows two FAQs) is irrelevant. If you’ve completely lost a wealth of results in the last few weeks and haven’t violated the guidelines, you may eventually come back naturally.

If you have any questions or feedback about recent FAQ schema updates, please tag me on Twitter.

