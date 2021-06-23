1.1m collaborative project to develop ICP diagnostics-Med-Tech Innovation





Epipole, a specialist in video retinal imaging, has begun work on 1.1 million collaborative projects to develop technical solutions for the diagnosis of intracranial pressure (ICP).

This project is funded by the Eureka Eurostars programme and is a collaboration between Epipole, the Danish Statumanu ICP, and the University of Southern Denmark.

Intracranial pressure is usually an increase in intracranial pressure as a result of a brain injury or other medical condition. However, brain damage can be complicated to detect, and ICP is usually diagnosed by invasive and costly spinal puncture (lumbar puncture). The ability to measure changes in intracranial pressure non-invasively, quickly and easily is important for making the right decisions about treating a patient.

The Eurostars project combines Epipoles handheld video ophthalmoscope technology with Statumanus AI software to evaluate images of retinal blood vessels for immediate evaluation and continuous monitoring of changes in ICP.

Epipoles epiCam technology allows clinicians to use real-time video to scan the retina and extract high-quality images. epiCam integrates with the Statumanus AI software to capture the retinal data that the software needs to make a diagnosis.

Jakob Find Madsen, Founder and CEO of Statumanu ICP, said: After considering all the retinal cameras available on the market, Epipole is an ideal partner for this project. As a lightweight handheld camera that also shoots high resolution video, epiCam has all the features you need to make this innovative system successful.

Dr. Craig Robertson, Founder and CEO of Epipole, added: We were thrilled to have secured Eurostars funding for this exciting collaboration with Statumanu. We look forward to revolutionizing the method of diagnosing intracranial pressure, supporting better clinical decision making, and ultimately improving patient outcomes.

After the technology integration is complete, clinical studies will be conducted at the University of Southern Denmark to assess the effectiveness of the solution.

