Get support for YouTube live streams, live translation captions, and multiple hosts on Google Meet in the coming months





Google Meet is getting new features focused on education, Google announced at The Anywhere School 2021 online event. This includes more controls for moderators and admins, including the ability to force participants in the sub-meeting room back to the main meeting and end the meeting from the research tool. Google Meet’s Video Hangouts will also support public livestreaming to YouTube, improved hand raising, support for multiple hosts, and future live translation captions. Moderator control includes a new feature called Video Lock that allows the host to turn off everyone’s video at once.

As mentioned earlier, Google Meet brings some improvements to the newly released hand-raising feature. This includes the ability to display a permanent notification to the teacher when a student raises his hand. These users will appear in the grid and the notification will show the number and order of people who raised their hands. And when the students who raise their hands finish speaking, their hands are automatically lowered.

Within the next few months, Google Meet users will be able to use closed captions during live streams. You can also host a public live stream on YouTube, so anyone outside your institution can attend. This is perfect for school board meetings, school events and more. Public livestreaming will be in beta later this year and will be widely available to customers using Teaching and Learning Upgrade or Education Plus in early 2022. Live translation captions will also be introduced to these customers later this year. With live translation enabled, you can listen to someone who speaks one language and see real-time captions in another language. It is not clear which language will be introduced first.

Within the next few months, Google Meet users will be able to lock the tiles so that a few people can be brought to the front and centered. Support for multiple hosts will begin in the coming months, allowing users to partner with others to manage their sessions.

To make Google Meet more secure, a number of features for conference organizers will be rolled out in the coming months. For example, when the organizer exits the sub-meeting room, participants receive a warning and are forced back to the main meeting. The organizer can match the safety settings for the sub-meeting room with the safety settings for the main meeting. In addition, the host can use video lock to turn off everyone’s video at once to avoid distractions. For hosts using tablets or mobile phones, Google Meet will be able to end the meeting of everyone in the call and take advantage of the ability to mute everyone at once.

Meetings launched from Google Classroom will also have many new features available in the coming months. By default, all teachers and co-teachers in a Classroom class meet with Meet’s host, allowing multiple teachers to share the burden of managing the class. When a teacher attends, students on the classroom roster can automatically join the meeting. Students are placed in the waiting room and cannot see or communicate with other participants until the teacher is present. Anyone who isn’t on the Classroom roster must be invited to attend, and only teachers can be allowed to attend the meeting.

