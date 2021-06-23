Windows 11 and Windows 10: What Microsoft Needs to Improve





Microsoft plans to launch Windows 11 this Thursday, with the new version expected to address some of the biggest issues with its predecessor, Windows 10.

After actually using the leaked Windows 11 build, I found out what the new operating system looks like. However, as we’ll see later, if the leaked build was an early incomplete version, it’s likely that an official announcement of Windows 11 will be made. Also, Microsoft may continue to work on Windows 11 in the coming weeks and months. It provides an opportunity for further improvement. Now it’s time to add the last few items to the docket. This is a (short, incomplete) list of issues that you would like Windows 11 to fix.

1. Leave the local user account

Signing in with a Microsoft account (MSA) has many benefits. Favorites and passwords are synced within Microsoft Edge, Windows can pre-install and validate Microsoft 365 apps such as Excel, and documents can be shared between PCs via OneDrive. However, Microsoft is increasingly reluctant to allow Windows 10 users to sign in with a local account, and may categorically refuse if they are connected to the Internet.

The more services associated with MSA, the more valuable the ecosystem. But if you value privacy online, why can’t you focus on the same privacy on your PC?

Mark Hachman / IDG

Microsoft may or may not offer the option of a local account in Windows 10.

2. Further streamline the installation

Amazing HI from what we’ve seen about the out-of-box experience (OOBE) when setting up a new Windows 11 PC! IM CORTANA! The exclamation mark is a thing of the past. However, the process can be even simpler. You can also sign in with MSA. But what I want to do is establish a network connection (wired or otherwise), sign in with MSA, authenticate via the app or security key, and then leave. OfficeloginsId such as ad settings, keyboard settings, stored in the Microsoft cloud and automatically applied. If someone wants to log in with a local account, allow Mitt to ask their preferences at that point.

3. Leave the settings as they are after a major update

This annoyance usually floats at or near the top of the list for most people. At this point, Im simply resigned that feature updates could unexpectedly reset one of my settings. (This section describes how to manage Windows 10 updates.) Windows 11 raises these new concerns.

4. Suppress OneDrive placeholders

Until the number of folders continued to grow, I found the OneDrive files and folder placeholders great. OneDrive looks down on how to back up your desktop, so turn it off. But what you can’t turn off is the various placeholder folders that clutter the OneDrive folders you need, but I hate scrolling to add more folders for reviews and other projects.

I love the option to automatically back up documents and photos to the cloud, but I want to turn placeholders on and off to get the most out of local files as well as the cloud. By definition, you only need a few kilobytes here and there to download these placeholders, right? Turning them on and off shouldn’t be a problem on modern PCs.

Mark Hachman / IDG

File organization is one solution. However, you can also allow users to switch between placeholder files in OneDrive.

5. Modify the Microsoft Store

If you’re part of an angry mob marching at the Microsoft Store, grab a torch and pitchfork and watch PC World editor and colleague Brad Chacos screaming abuse in a poor storefront. For one thing, the store suffers from discoverability. Then there is really no way to download a big game (Hello Forza Horizon 4), back it up to an external drive and then load it on a new PC. No, you have to re-download it over and over again. Why do I have to look at the fine print to find the file size? When was the app last updated? There is a lot to do here. However, the store is reportedly one of the apps Microsoft overhauls in Windows 11.

Mark Hachman / IDG

From apps to games to videos, the Microsoft Store app is Microsoft’s iTunes.

6. Improve the PC gaming experience

PC games are thriving primarily thanks to the efforts of third-party hardware and software vendors. Epic weekly free games, ease of installing games via Steam, one ring to govern all GOG game apps, overclocking and management apps such as GeForce Experience, AMD, Intel, PC hardware, software, storefront There is an entire modder ecosystem, and other features work together to enhance your PC gaming experience.

Mark Hachman / IDG

Microsoft’s Xbox Game Bar is one of the nominally gamer-friendly features of your PC. But does anyone use it?

Here, Microsoft helps and interferes. The Microsoft Store has never been so friendly to third-party changes. The end of the Mixer network has pushed the dagger back into the Microsoft gaming community. The Xbox Game Pass is just as great as paying with Microsoft Rewards. The game pass for PC is still a bit late and lacks cross-play options. However, cloud play also provides a way to avoid hardware shortages.

All Microsoft has to do is declare that it will make PC games great! And fulfill that promise. Xbox games are cool again. Xbox brand on your PC? Not so many.

6. Make your Windows multimedia apps the best

Microsoft offers two important apps on Windows that haven’t received enough attention. It’s a photo and video editor. Both cover the basic needs of most consumers. Photos are aimed at greatness, and AI drive enhances photo wands, filters, spot corrections and more. I always use it for photo editing. Video editors stitch clips and audio together, but the experience is still pretty rough.

It doesn’t have to be. Microsoft chased mixed reality and mobile experiences, but these basic experiences were ignored. Semi-related Paint 3D apps hide Magic Select tools like Photoshop. Why isn’t it in the photos that people actually use it? The rise of creator PCs has not motivated Microsoft to enhance the game.

Cara Neil / Flickr (CC0)

Now you see it, now you shouldn’t have the Magic Select feature still one of the hidden gems in Windows.

7. Stay alive with streamlined dreams

Hopefully Windows 11 will provide more than the minimal Windows 10X-like start menu and taskbar you’ve seen in leaked builds. As a professional Windows 10 user, you need a full-fledged operating system to drive your PC. But with a simplified Chrome OS (and probably Windows 10 S) location, Microsoft shouldn’t give up on the dream of a streamlined, less impactful operating system. To be fair, it’s easy to say and hard to implement, but getting rid of unused apps and services like Mixed Reality Viewer was a good start. Don’t announce them, and kill them.

8. Give new features a chance to shine

By the way, if you introduce a new feature, tell people about it. The Microsoft 365s Office app now does this as part of a pop-up when a new update is removed. Microsoft Edge does that too. Why not Windows? If you’re proud enough to develop and release a new feature, advertise it. If so, people may try it. Then maybe you don’t have to kill it after a few years.

Mark Hachman / IDG

Windows 11 promises a whole new start.

The Windows Tips app seems to be where Microsoft wants to place these new referrals. If nothing else, Windows 11 needs to engage with users and postpone new features to get out of the way (you have the option to turn off hints in a future update).

What are the mistakes in Windows 10 that I want Microsoft to fix in Windows 11? Feel free to let us know on the PC Worlds Facebook page and Twitter feed. Check PC Worlds Windows 11 coverage on June 24th.

Note: There may be a small fee for purchasing something by clicking the link in the article. For more information, please read our affiliate link policy.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos