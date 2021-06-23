Try Twitter Tickets Space and Super Follow First





Twitter is currently accepting applications to join the Super Follows (iOS only) and Ticketed Spaces (iOS and Android) test groups in the United States.

“Twitter is a place where people actually discuss what’s going on,” product managers Esther Crawford and Ellen Havlicek wrote in a blog post. “It’s a place where people can express themselves and share unfiltered ideas at the moment,” they continued. “We are working on ways for those who drive these conversations to make money from viewer support and attract followers in new ways.”

Spaces, a Twitter clubhouse rival that was introduced to a few iPhone owners in December and expanded to Android beta testers in March, is “focusing on the intimacy of the human voice.” More than 280 characters can participate.

Adding tickets to the mix allows people to start making money from an exclusive live audio experience. According to the company’s blog announcement, each event will be priced (charged $ 1 or $ 999) and size (invited 5 or 100 people) to “deepen ties with followers in an intimate environment.” Customize. You can also notify participants about Space via push notifications and in-app notifications sent directly to your device, or by posting details in your feed.

To check if you meet the minimum eligibility criteria[メニュー]>[現金化]>[チケットスペース]Please visit. There you will find out more about how to “get paid for what you like” and how to verify your eligibility. Users must be at least 18 years old, have at least 1,000 followers, have hosted at least 3 spaces in the last 30 days.

“Twitter wants to help people make money and provide tools that they can use to feel rewarded for their work and endorsed by the audience,” Twitter Media said in a thread on Tuesday. .. “Voice like you facilitates conversations on Twitter and we promise to support you where your biggest supporters are.”

Super Follow is a feature announced in February as another way to tweet and make money. The account subscription service allows users to charge their followers monthly access to exclusive content (Patreon). Anyone can use SuperFollow to build relationships with their fans and provide bonus content and interactions (unscripted thoughts, ideas, opinions). Personal Reply; etc. — For $ 2.99, $ 4.99, or $ 9.99 per month.

Similar to ticket space criteria, users must be at least 18 years old, have at least 10,000 followers, and have tweeted at least 25 times in the last 30 days. Those who meet the requirements and are approved can look for notifications in the Twitter app and the accompanying email. Eligible users can earn up to 97% of their revenue from ticket sales after the platform fee has been deducted by Apple and Google for in-app purchase sales. At that point, the amount after deducting in-app purchase fees will drop to 80% until lifetime revenue reaches $ 50,000 for all Twitter monetization products.

