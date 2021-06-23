Google deploys new cloud service using AMD server CPU





Google has given AMD a major design victory in deploying a new class of cloud services based on AMD’s latest EPYC server chip to undermine Intel’s base in the data center processor market.

Technology giants have announced a new family of “Tau” virtual machines (VMs) for customers running large, resource-intensive workloads in their data centers. According to the company, VM extends Google Compute Engine’s VM product and is based on AMD’s new 3rd generation EPYC CPU (formerly codenamed Milan). This improves VM performance by approximately 50% and reduces costs compared to VMs with Intel and Arm CPUs from competing cloud service vendors.

Google and other cloud industry giants such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft are buying large numbers of server chips primarily from Intel to upgrade their huge data centers. They use server chips and storage and network hardware that they rent to millions of customers around the world as pay-as-you-go services or “instances.”

Google announced for the first time in 2017 that it will deploy a cloud service based on AMD’s first-generation EPYC CPUs, and last year it will leverage AMD’s EPYC for secure “secret computing” instances.

AMD CEO Lisa Su said in a statement that the EPYC processor at the heart of Tau public cloud services provides Google customers with powerful new options for running the most demanding scale-out workloads. I said. According to Google, instances are ideal for data center heavy workloads such as microservices running inside software containers and audio and video transcoding.

AMD announced the latest EPYC CPU line in March. AMD has upgraded its underlying “Zen 3” microarchitecture at the heart of its 7-nanometer server CPU, while also expanding its L3 cache, based on “Zen 2” with instructions per cycle compared to its predecessor. The number has increased by 19%. .. AMD’s “Milan” chip integrates up to 64 CPU cores per die and up to 128 PCIe Gen4 ports.

% {[ data-embed-type=”image” data-embed-id=”60d254f6f3a390dd7d8b4828″ data-embed-element=”span” data-embed-size=”640w” data-embed-alt=”Google Amd Perf” data-embed-src=”https://img.electronicdesign.com/files/base/ebm/electronicdesign/image/2021/06/Google_AMD_Perf.60d254f58e032.png?auto=format&fit=max&w=1440″ data-embed-caption=”” ]}%

Urs Holzle, Google’s Senior Vice President of Cloud Infrastructure, and June Yang, Google Cloud’s Vice President of Computing and GM, are the first instances of the new VM family. Dramatically improve the VMs of scale-out server workloads of the leading public cloud providers currently available, both in terms of total cost of ownership (TCO). “

According to Google, instances running on AMD EPYC have 56% better overall performance and 42% better performance per dollar compared to generic VMs from two major unnamed cloud vendors. It is said that. These instances include those based on Arm CPUs and those powered by Intel’s 2nd generation Xeon Scalable Cascade Lake CPUs, which is the full generation behind the latest Ice Lake server chips.

Google, the third-largest cloud market after Amazon and Microsoft, said its instances support 38% better performance per dollar than rival arm-based instances running the CoreMark benchmark.

Google refused to identify the major cloud service providers tested for T2D instances. However, Amazon has been developing Arm-based Graviton CPUs for years and is using them in a wide range of services for general purpose computing workloads. According to the company, Graviton-backed services are available at a much lower cost than existing products with Intel’s Xeon scalable CPUs.

% {[ data-embed-type=”image” data-embed-id=”60d254f6f3a390d67d8b4811″ data-embed-element=”span” data-embed-size=”640w” data-embed-alt=”Google Amd Coremark” data-embed-src=”https://img.electronicdesign.com/files/base/ebm/electronicdesign/image/2021/06/Google_AMD_Coremark.60d254f58c55e.png?auto=format&fit=max&w=1440″ data-embed-caption=”” ]}%

One of AMD’s EPYC’s other important advantages is its compatibility with x86-based server chips. This means customers no longer have to waste resources to port their applications from Intel Xeons and run them on AMD EPYC. This must be done to take advantage of Amazon’s Graviton or other Arm-based CPU-based services. Oracle has also deployed a cloud service that runs on Ampere Computing’s Altra server chip, which includes up to 80 cores and a set of development tools.

Google Cloud is evolving your computing needs, Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said in a statement. Working with key strategic partners such as AMD, we are now able to expand our services and provide our customers with optimal price performance for computing. Heavy, business-critical applications. Google said T2D instances will be available in the third quarter of 2021.

AMD has taken market share from Intel, a long-time dominant player in the data center space. As Intel has been tackling manufacturing delays, its flagship server processors have fallen behind AMD’s rivals. Intel, which holds 90% of the market share, is fighting back against AMD’s “Milan” with the “Ice Lake” server chip introduced in April.

Based in Santa Clara, Calif., The company said all top cloud vendors will support a new line of Xeon scalable CPUs. However, it is unclear when Google plans to make such a service available.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos