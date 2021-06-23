Voters support technology regulation in new polls, but rank low priority





Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos on July 29 at the Rayburn House office building in Capitol Hill, Washington, USA, on “Online Platforms and Market Power” by the House Judiciary Committee on “Online Platforms and Market Power.” I will speak at a public hearing via a video conference. 2020.

Graeme Jennings | Pool via Reuters

According to a poll conducted by Morning Consult and commissioned by the Chamber of Commerce, a technology funding advocate, voters support technology regulation but not much in favor of measures that they feel would interfere with their favorite services. ..

The findings will come on Wednesday. Hours before the House Judiciary Committee began discussing a series of antitrust bills aimed at seizing power of the largest tech companies. The bill follows a panel investigation that found Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google to have monopoly power.

The big tech companies or trade associations they fund, including the Chamber of Commerce of Progress, have publicly opposed the bill, saying it would radically change the services that users have become dependent on. According to a new poll, it’s a scenario that voters oppose.

Overall, survey respondents did not rank technology regulation high on Congress’s list of concerns. Of the list of priorities, including economics, public health, climate change, and infrastructure, 44% of respondents ranked technology company regulations at the end of the list to be addressed by Congress.

Before looking at a concrete example of how large technology platforms need to change services, 53% of respondents passed Congress to pass legislation imposing new regulations on companies such as Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google. He said he supported it at least to some extent.

However, more respondents said they would disagree if companies gave specific examples where they might have to change their offerings under the bill. For example, if Amazon is offered to limit free shipping on some Amazon Prime products, only 15% say they will continue to support such legislation, and 17% influence their thinking. Nine percent said they didn’t know or had no opinion, and 59 percent said they were at least somewhat more likely to oppose the bill.

Two of the bills submitted by a bipartisan parliamentary group earlier this month could have the greatest structural impact on the technology platform. The American Choice and Innovation Online Act prevents dominant platforms from prioritizing their own services over competitors who use the market, and the Ending Platform Monopolies Act owns business lines where such platforms show conflicts of interest. It is prohibited to do. This poses an obvious threat to companies that run marketplaces that also offer products, such as Amazon and Apple.

39% after being presented with other possible implications of the bill, such as Google being restricted from displaying Google Maps in main search results and Apple being prevented from pre-installing certain apps. Said that it still supports such a law, at least to some extent. Both Democrats and Republicans were likely to oppose the bill after being presented with the scenario.

From Thursday to Monday, Morning Consult surveyed nearly 2,000 registered voters on a variety of technical regulatory questions. The margin of error was +/- 2%. Of the group, 40% were identified as Democrats, 34% were Republicans, and 26% were independents.

Respondents were slightly older, with 36% over the age of 45 and only 19% earning more than $ 100,000 a year.

The Room of Progress identifies itself as a center-left group.

See: That’s why some experts are calling for the dissolution of Big Tech after reporting House’s antitrust law.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos