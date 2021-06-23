North Carolina and other states are planning to sue Google in the app store, the report said.





RALEIGH – North Carolina is one of a group of states planning to file antitrust proceedings against Google over Play Store app store practices, sources say.

Reuters broke the story late Tuesday.

The proceedings, according to Reuters, are likely similar to the antitrust proceedings filed by Cary-based Epic Games against tech giant Apple over procedures and requirements on the App Store. Google’s proceedings will be filed in federal court in Northern California soon next week.

“The state attorney general’s investigation is led by Utah, Tennessee, North Carolina, and New York. It’s unclear how many states will participate,” Reuters said.

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein was one of many state attorney generals who have already sued Google on suspicion of anti-competitive behavior. The proceeding was filed in December.

North Carolina joins 37 other states in filing anti-competitive proceedings against Google

“According to one source, the expected lawsuit follows a complaint from an app developer about Google’s management of the Play Store for Android devices, although the case has been ongoing since last year and has already been postponed. Seems to be approaching again, “Reuters quoted an unnamed source.

Reuters cited Google’s “strict rules” and “enhanced enforcement of those rules” as reasons for the proceedings.

“Some apps use the company’s payment tools to sell subscriptions and content and pay Google 30% of their sales,” Reuters added, citing sources.

Apple has similar rules and fees, which triggered the Epic proceedings. The judge in that case is pondering the decision.The testimony is over

A Google spokeswoman said the app store is “open.”

Android is the only major operating system that allows you to download apps from multiple app stores. In fact, most Android devices ship with two or more app stores pre-installed. A spokeswoman told Reuters that additional app stores and apps could be installed directly from the browser.

Read the full Reuters report online.

