How the Sonic Team made the iconic hedgehog feel like the fastest creature on the planet





As Sonic is celebrating its 30th anniversary, we can’t look back on its legacy, which began as a bold attempt to counter Mario during the heyday of the console war. Thirty years later, with 920 million games sold and more than 6 billion franchise revenues alone, Blue Hedgehog has firmly established itself as one of the biggest faces of video games.

The original Sonic trilogy was an original feat of game design. It has taken Sega Genesis to new heights. This is what the character continued to do on the ongoing console. Dreamcast’s Sonic Adventure Duo introduced the potential for speed in a 3D environment, but until the implementation of the “boost” mechanism, the audience really felt what it meant to be the fastest living creatures. I did.

“Dynamic running”

On the right is Mr. Takahashi Iizuka, the representative of the Sonic Team (Image courtesy of Sega)

“Sonic Rush has the special feature of running dynamically on the top and bottom screens, and the boost was a momentary and explosive acceleration that fits the design perfectly,” said Takahashi Iizuka, head of the Sonic Team. I’m talking about it.

“The boost allowed people to hit fast anywhere on the stage, which was a big step in a new direction in game design.”

Takahashi Iizuka-Sonic Team

The idea behind this is that Sonic moves from running at a standard pace to moving forward in an explosive way, where players need to react to approaching obstacles. Sonic Rush, dedicated to the 2D Nintendo DS, first introduced a mechanic in 2005 (originally known as the Tension Gauge) before following up on its sequel, Sonic Rush Adventure.

“Until then, interacting with objects and downhill was the main way to get top speed,” continues Iizuka. “But now that boost has allowed people to hit fast anywhere on the stage, and it’s a big step in a new direction for game design.”

The developers were immediately hooked on the feeling of speeding up Sonic. Its incredible sensation of passing through everything visible like a fighter was addictive to everything that got it. Sonic’s speed, momentum, and the belief that he couldn’t stop him on his track felt unmatched in the game.

Shortly thereafter, Sonic’s “Boost” appeared in mainline 3D games, starting with Sonic Unleashed in 2008. The titles that run around the globe have been divided into two. One controlled the werewolf-style sonic at night (known as the “wearhog”), and the other controlled it as a normal sonic during the day. For Iizuka and the team, the mechanics have played a major role in making hedgehogs feel “fresh” and “exciting” since the 2D era. So far, Sonic’s focus has been to mix fast action into a 3D platformer.

(Image credit: Sega)

“It’s very difficult to combine these two elements into one game style, so Sonic Unleashed split the focus in two …” he says, referring to the decision to introduce Werehog.

These levels evoked the old-fashioned God of War-like gameplay that won the mixed reception, but on the daystage, Sonic was able to truly respond to his name for the first time. Thanks to the integration of the boost gauge (also called the ring energy gauge on the PS3 / Xbox 360), Sonic was able to break the sound barrier more than three times, achieving a measurement of approximately 2,889 mph.

“All day parts were designed with high speed as the core element, which allowed us to create great gameplay to capture the essence of high speed,” says Iizuka.

Anyone who has played Sonic Unleashed will notice the main difference between the PS2 / Wii version and the PS3 / Xbox 360 version. The former is a developer (Dimps) who suffers from content cuts and differs from technical restrictions. It was Sonic Colors in the 2010s that Nintendo consoles began to understand what new mechanics could really do, but when developed for different systems, they naturally encountered their own complex problems. ..

Data streaming

(Image credit: Sega)

“It took a long stage to move the world at super-fast speeds, and it was impossible to load all the data into memory, so we had to develop a data streaming technology that reads data from disk as we progressed through the stages. “Fast pace,” said Iizuka, who explains the features of the Wii. “We challenged to create many very sophisticated systems and processes.”

“It took a long stage to move around the world at super-fast speeds, and it was impossible to load all the data into memory, so we needed to develop a data streaming technology that reads data from disk as we progressed through the stages. I did. Fast pace. “

Takahashi Iizuka-Sonic Team

Colors introduced an alien species called Wisp that can be used as a power-up instead of being generated by a ring as in previous titles, creating a shockwave-like effect on the screen each time an acceleration burst is used. It was. It was even more impressive considering that low-power consoles like the Wii simply couldn’t handle Sega’s custom-built hedgehog engine focused on next-generation lighting and visual effects.

Launched exclusively on Nintendo machines, Colors has sold over 2 million copies and fan support is steadily increasing year by year. This may be the reason why Sega decided to remaster the game for the character’s 30th anniversary, with the opportunity to combine it with the Hedgehog Engine.

Ironically, Sonic Generations has become the next title to use mechanics to mark the 20th anniversary of the 2011 franchise.

(Image credit: Sega)

Generations is divided into two different parts (are you aware of the trends here?), Dividing the gameplay into classic sonic style and modern sonic style. Over the years, many fans’ favorite levels have returned, giving players the opportunity to revisit them. This time it’s even faster and specially designed with the “boost” mechanism in mind.

Since Sonic Unleashed, Generations and its follow-ups have returned to the ring setup, in addition to providing new skills for continuous boosts throughout the stage. From a technical point of view, the Sonic Team has always been in a “continuous battle” between in-game boost speeds and the speed at which data is streamed. To deal with this, it was necessary to leave the level design details after Sonic had already passed.

“When you’re boosting the world, things pass by you so fast that you really couldn’t react in time,” says Iizuka. “That’s why it was important for game design to add Sonic’s” quickstep “and other fast moves. “

This move, which allows for high-speed left-right movement to avoid approaching obstacles, was actually first introduced in 2007 at Sonic and the Secret Ring. It lacked the typical speed element and as a result suffered from reviews and receptions, nevertheless, quickstep operation has moved to the staples of the 3D mainline series.

Sonic Lost World chose the familiar gameplay found in adventure titles and the new “Parkour” system, skipping the “Boost” mechanism altogether and trying to imitate the poor Mario Galaxy. It will take another six years to return to Sonic Forces. The team aims to build from the day level of Sonic Unleashed, in combination with the power-ups of Wisp at Sonic Colors.

Double boost

(Image credit: Sega)

Iizuka confirmed that the studio “started building platform gameplay, focusing solely on speed and maintaining its” boost “mechanism.” Sonic Forces’ “Double Boost” add-on skill has become even more apparent as the fastest boost Sega has ever put into the game. date. But what’s the next evolution of Boost?

After more than four years of silence, the next big sonic project was teased by Sega. Little details are given, but the Internet is already burning with a theory of what Sonic in 2022 really means. Will it be an open world? Will Wisp be the sequel to Sonic Colors back? Or will it be a whole new thing that harnesses the power of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X? In any case, with the advent of new technologies and ultra-fast SSDs so far, we can finally unleash the true potential of Sonic’s “boost.”

“It’s no exaggeration to say that this current generation of hardware has almost lifted that limitation, so in the future we’ll push Sonic to run faster in a wider gameplay field,” Iizuka said. Says.

“But there are still limits to how humans can think and react quickly to our brains, so game designers are speeding up to continue to create interesting and compelling gaming experiences that maximize both factors. And fun both need to be considered. “

Better performance and better hardware can bring many different benefits to many different franchises, but for the fastest living ones, it can be a real game changer.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos