Female breastfeeding baby said the man took a picture with a zoom lens





Julia Cooper said breastfeeding is now being ruined for her (Photo: Kennedy News and Media)

The mother said she felt violated after the man used zoom lenses to take pictures of breastfeeding and refused to remove them.

Julia Cooper, 32, said she filmed a spooky man feeding a nine-month-old child for sexual satisfaction.

The mother went for a walk with her Manchester friend in April, sitting on a bench and breastfeeding her baby.

Cooper said: I was careful to feed her. I think that’s why I installed the zoom lens because he wanted to get as close up as possible to what was happening.

The designer then said she went to the man and confronted him. He apparently was devoted to taking pictures, but refused to remove them.

Even after the involvement of the park manager, the man may have said he had the right to take pictures because the pictures were publicly available.

Cooper said: he didn’t explain why he took the picture, and I didn’t want to ask. In a way, I didn’t want to know.

That was clearly an ominous reason. I think it was for sexual satisfaction. It was a cold April day and I wore a big coat.

He decided to take the camera out only when he saw me breastfeeding, so I thought it was [for] Some kind of joy.

I left, went home, and felt really angry and tired.

Ms. Cooper is now initiating a petition and writing to her lawmakers about making the act illegal (Photo: Kennedy News and Media).

When Cooper went to the police, he said he couldn’t do anything about photography because it was legal to take pictures in public.

She said an officer told her: I disagree with this, but it’s legal for now.

It is not technically illegal to photograph a breastfeeding person in public, as there are no reasonable expectations for privacy.

But taking a picture under someone’s clothes to see a private body part that is otherwise invisible is a sexual crime.

However, the 2019 Voyeurism (Offences) Act, which legislate this crime, only covers photos taken under the waist.

Ms. Cooper has launched a petition to change this and currently has over 26,000 signatures of support. She also wrote to Manchester Congressman Jeff Smith and Labor Party Congressman Stella Creasy.

Mr Smith raised the issue in Congress on April 16, and Jacob Reesmogg, the leader of the House of Commons, said: From seeing what is happening in public.

But you would expect from courtesy that people do not photograph people who are doing things of a private nature in public.

Mothers should feel that they can safely breastfeed their babies in public. However, as the experience of my members shows, if voyeurs want to take pictures without their consent, the law does not properly protect them. I asked the government to consider how to deal with this annoying problem. pic.twitter.com/h0OW4VIfk4

Jeff Smith (@JeffSmithetc) April 16, 2021

Since then, Cooper has called the answer inadequate, and Smith has submitted an amendment to Police Crime and Sentence Bill 2021, which makes it illegal to take images of breastfeeding without consent.

Mom said: I feel sad about something that (breastfeeding) was ruined for me.

I’ve tried it a few more times, but I feel like I really know the people around me, and whether they look like the ones who take my pictures. That’s not something I have to think about while feeding my daughter.

This changed the way I feel breastfeeding in public. I take out the bottle and give her a bottle.

Contact the news team by sending an email to [email protected]

Check the news page for other articles like this.

Get the latest news, compelling stories, analytics and more you need to know







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos