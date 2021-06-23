Melty Blood: Type Lumina adds PC version, released on September 30





Melty Blood: Type Lumina will be available worldwide via Steam for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch and PC on September 30th, Project Lumina announced. The PC version has been newly announced. Supports Japanese, English, Chinese (Traditional and Simplified), and Korean options.

In the west, the game will be released digitally only. Available in $ 69.99 / 69.99 Deluxe and $ 49.99 / 49.99 Standard Edition. The Deluxe Edition includes a digital copy of the Melty Blood Guide Book, which introduces the visuals and history of the Melty Blood series, and a music player with a selection of unique music tracks from the old Melty Blood series. Melty Blood: Melty Blood Sound Collection with Type Lumina soundtrack.

In Japan, games are sold physically and digitally for ¥ 7,480. The physical limited edition of Melty Blood Archives will also sell for 11,880 yen. This includes a copy of the game, Takashi Takeuchi’s illustrated artwork package, a 96-page art book featuring visuals, history, and interviews, and a three-disc Melty Blood. Sound collection.

In addition, users who purchased the game before October 27th will receive free downloadable content. Additional Content: Arcueid Round Announcement featuring battle announcements by Arcueid Brunetstad.

Here are the latest details from Project Lumina:

character

Jade and Amber will appear as playable characters in Melty Blood: Type Lumina!

Hisui

A quiet yet affectionate maid.

A maid of the Tono family who is in charge of housework (excluding cooking) and taking care of the four seasons. She is a young twin of Kohakus. Unlike her sister, she is known for wearing more modern and non-traditional clothes.

Her quiet personality made her true feelings hard to read, and her formal way of speaking made Shiki consider her quite mechanical. Her fighting skills aren’t exactly the same level as her sister, but she holds herself well enough.

Kohaku

A girl who brightens Tono’s house with a smile.

She and her twin sister, Jade, worked at the Tono family from an early age. Her trademark outfit is a classic kimono apron. In addition to helping Akiba, she also does housework and garden care. Her pharmaceutical knowledge means she is also responsible for Shiki when he gets sick. She is endlessly cheerful, always willing to help and always smiling.

In battle, you can see a sword hidden in a broom swinging around, summoning strange plants, and magically dropping a fire bomb from above. How she can do such a thing is still a mystery to the people around her.

system

Rapid beat

Pressing the attack button quickly and continuously will perform this simple yet powerful combo.

Shield / Shield Counter

Use the shield to block enemy attacks, press the attack button and follow up at the shield counter!

Magic circuit

The gauge displayed at the bottom of the screen. When full, you can use it to use EX Specials or trigger heat status!

Special / EX Special

The special is a high power move. Create even more powerful EX specials with the Magic Circuit Gauge!

Fever / blood fever

Heat status enhances your ability, restores HP, and allows you to use arc drive. In Blood Heat, you will be able to use Last Arc!

Arc drive / last arc

Ark Drive is a very powerful special to run with 3 full gauges!

Last Ark is a super special that deals incredible damage at the expense of four full magic circuit gauges, but can also be used in Blood Heat status!

Moon skill

Moon skill is a powerful special that can be unleashed by consuming the moon icon displayed next to the life gauge.

Not only is it more damaging and powerful than regular specials, it’s also easy to activate with a simple control using a combination of direction and attack buttons.

Moon drive

A power-up that can be activated using all moon icons whenever more than half is full.

It temporarily enhances your moon skills, increases the number of your magic circuits or possible jumps / dashes, and provides a variety of other effects.

mode

Single play

Play with your favorite characters in this single player mode. You can enjoy the story of each character and challenge the score attack challenge.

versus

Fight other players or CPUs in this mode and view replays. Here, you can freely select the character and stage.

Communication network

Fight other players online in this mode.

* Please note that you will need an internet connection and an online account for the platform you are playing to access this mode.

** Cross-platform combat is not supported.

training

Practice your character’s movements thoroughly in this mode.

Master how the game works and improve your gameplay through free training, tutorials and missions.

gallery

You can go into gallery mode to view your character’s profile and pixel art, or hear the unlocked character’s voice if certain conditions in the game are met.

artwork

Key Visual

Package artwork

Watch the new trailer below. View a new set of screenshots in the gallery.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos