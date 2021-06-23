iPhone 13 Rumors: Everything You Know So Far





I feel like I was peeling off the protective film from the iPhone 12 yesterday, but the next model is just around the corner. I don’t know the name (I’m calling it the iPhone 13 here, but it could be the iPhone 12s), but I’ve already heard a lot about what the next iPhone will bring. If you listen to this article, keep an eye on it as we will update it with the latest and most reliable reports. Remember that no one knows for sure until Apple says so!

iPhone 13: Latest Rumors

Twitter’s trusted leaker, Sonny Dickson, shares a dummy for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro and looks much like the iPhone 12. The camera is misaligned and the array looks a bit larger (so the iPhone 12 case probably won’t work). , Mobile phones will be the same.

TrendForce (via Macrumors) reports that Apple will cap 512GB of storage instead of the rumored 1TB. The report states that the LiDAR sensor will continue to be exclusive to Pro models.

Twitter leaker l0vetodream tweeted the battery capacity of the iPhone 13, but they are all larger than the iPhone 12. This is due to the reduced battery capacity of the iPhone 12 compared to the iPhone 11.

MacRumors Rendering showing Relative Increases in Camera Bump Size and Thickness MacRumors iPhone 13: Size, Design, Color

The new 2021 iPhone is expected to stick to the same overall size and shape as the iPhone 12 model, including the flat edges. Rumor has it that this year’s model is considered something like the “iPhone 12S,” but it may or may not have that name. As seen in these dummies posted by Sonny Dickson on Twitter, the most notable cosmetic changes on the outside are rumored to be larger camera bumps and camera position shifts.

iPhone 13 and 13 Pro dummies. All four sizes are still running. The placement of the camera module was changed in the usual 13 seconds. Promax looks a little bigger pic.twitter.com/RqxNiOfBnb

— Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) June 23, 2021

One rumor from the Indian site MySmartPrice has previously suggested that in the two camera variations (non-Pro models), these dummies look accurate because the lenses are placed diagonally on the camera bumps instead of vertically. Was there. You shouldn’t expect the iPhone 12 case to work with the iPhone 13 because the camera bumps are big and the phone body is rumored to be slightly thicker than ever. Based on the CAD drawing of iPhone 13 leaked by JonProsser (bottom), the camera array will be larger and the phone will be a little thicker.

Color options are unknown at this time, but according to Max Weinbach, the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max will get a new matte black option that is darker than this year’s graphite color, which has replaced space gray.

JonProsser leaked CAD drawings for iPhone 13. This is primarily a confirmation that we were already skeptical about future mobile phones.

John Prosser

The iPhone 12 mini isn’t selling as expected, but current rumors suggest that the 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini still exists. Therefore, like the iPhone 12, you are told to expect four models: the 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini, the 6.1-inch iPhone 13, the 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro, and the 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max.

iPhone 13: Small notch

The TrueDepth and other sensor display cutouts (also known as “notches”) have been in use since the iPhone X and may be resized for the first time in the 2021 iPhone. Apple is expected to move the speaker to the top of the display area, leaving space for the camera and other sensors to get closer and making the notch smaller. Recently, DigiTimes reported that Apple “decided to reduce the die size of the VCSEL chip used in the 3D Face ID sensor for new iPhone and iPad devices deployed in late 2021 by 40-50%.” did. Reduces the cost and amount of space required to house a TrueDepth camera.

It is said that a small notch on the iPhone 13 is on display here. Macrumors

Making the notch smaller gives the status bar a little more room, but I’m still not sure how Apple will fill it. You may see one additional indicator icon on each side of the notch. Smaller notches won’t change the iPhone 13 dramatically, but it’s probably the most notable visual change in the new model.

iPhone 13: Camera upgrade

According to Ming-Chi Kuo (via MacRumors), the “iPhone 13, 13 mini, and 13 Pro” will have the same f / 1.6, 7-element wide-angle lens as the iPhone 12, and the 13 Pro Max will have 7. -F / 1.5 element lens with slightly improved aperture. Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives claims that the entire iPhone 13 lineup could have LiDAR sensors, but other analysts still believe it will be limited to Pro models.

Ultra-wide cameras on all iPhone 13 models are expected to improve from a 5-element f / 2.4 lens to a 6-element f / 1.8 lens. There is disagreement among analysts as to whether this improvement will be for all models or only for Pro models.

Sensor shift stabilization is currently only available on the iPhone 12 Pro Max and is rumored to apply to the entire iPhone 13 lineup. A recent report from DigiTimes doesn’t know which camera it applies to, but it seems to have confirmed the rumor. Sensor shift stabilization, which stabilizes the sensor rather than the camera lens to improve blur reduction, is currently limited to the wide-angle lens on the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

After years of the iPad Pro being the only Apple device with a refresh rate above 60Hz, this year’s new iPhone may finally be able to get 120Hz ProMotion. The 120Hz ProMotion display is likely to be limited to the iPhone 13 Pro model and still remains an OLED display.

Max Weinbach on the EverythingApplePro YouTube channel reports that the next iPhone lock screen can always be on. You’ll see a clock and battery life indicator and a notification, but I’m not sure what other information (if any) you’ll see. To save battery life, Apple can use LPTO (Cold Polycrystalline Oxide) OLED displays like the Apple Watch.

iPhone 13: A15 processor, battery and other specifications

As it does every year, we expect the next iPhone to have a brand new Apple-designed processor. This is probably called A15 and will probably be manufactured on a 5nm process reinforced by TSMC. In addition to faster neural engine, image processor, and energy efficiency improvements, expect any significant improvement in CPU and GPU performance.

Some leakers and analysts say this is the first year Apple will produce an iPhone with a 1TB storage option. However, according to a recent report from TrendForce, Apple maintains a cap of 512GB.

When it comes to wireless technology, the entire lineup will almost certainly be equipped with 5G, this time using the Qualcomm Snapdragon X60 modem.

Some rumors say that this year the battery will be a little bigger, which could help offset the increase in power usage from the ProMotion display or the always-on lock screen. Twitter leaker L0vetodream, who has a very reliable track record, tweeted the possible capacity of the iPhone 12, which is much larger than its predecessor. According to the account, the iPhone 13 Pro Max has a battery of 4,352mAh, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro have a battery of 3,095mAh, and the iPhone 12 mini has a battery of 2,406mAh. This is compared to 3,687mAh (iPhone 12 Pro Max), 2,815mAh (iPhone 12/12 Pro), and 2,227mAh (iPhone 12 mini).

However, a large battery does not necessarily mean that your cell phone will last a long time. Apple may need additional juice to power the always-on display.

iPhone 13: iOS 15 and other features

Apple announced iOS 15 at WWDC, bringing some enhancements to the iPhone, including new FaceTime features, a robust sharing platform, and better notification management. All of these features will be available on the iPhone 13 shipping in the fall. You’ll also get all the new hardware-specific features, such as the rumored always-on display.

iPhone 13: Price and Release Date

The iPhone 13 lineup will be announced at an event in September. Pre-orders usually start a few days after the event, and at least some model phones usually release a few weeks later. I haven’t heard any rumors about the price yet, but I think it will be the same as the iPhone 12.

For over 20 years, I’ve been professionally writing about technology throughout the adult professional life. I like to understand how complex technologies work and explain them in a way that everyone can understand.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos