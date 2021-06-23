Sonic 30th Anniversary: ​​5 Best Games of Sonic the Hedgehog





Don’t beat around the bushes, the history of Sonic the Hedgehog is … rocky to say the least. Some games are absolutely of higher quality than others, but that doesn’t mean Blue Blur didn’t have his fair share of the classics worth playing to date.

Sonic and Sega have managed to achieve something that the majority of 90’s mascot characters couldn’t achieve, despite encountering strange hurdles. It’s a continuous relevance for decades. Whether you love the series or not, it’s hard to claim that Sonic still holds its place among the most iconic video game characters of all time.

And his really great game well isn’t exhausted yet. The old Megadrive / Genesis titles are mostly wonderfully old and split in the modern 3D era, home to some of Sonics’ best games.

As the celebration takes place to commemorate Sonic’s 30th anniversary, a list of five of the best games in the Sonic series and some prestigious mentions that didn’t make it to the top, but are themselves excellent. I summarized.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (1992-Sega Mega Drive / Genesis)

Sonic 2 was arguably everything the original game tried to achieve. The sequel was much faster, at a level designed to help maintain Sonics’ momentum rather than awkwardly.

Sonic 2 is a much longer game than its predecessor, boasting over 10 highly diverse zones for Sonic to speed up. Many of these stages remain some of the most iconic of the series to date, such as polluted chemical plants and eerie mystic cave zones.

Sonic 2 introduced the fun tail, the first of many of Sonic’s friends and buddies. Tales wasn’t very useful until the next game in the series, but his debut here began an almost constant trend of adding anthropomorphic companions to the Sonic roster.

Of course, you can’t really talk about Sonic 2 without mentioning the exceptional soundtrack. A striking step up from the first game is already a solid endeavor, the Sonic 2s soundtrack is undeniably catchy, and each zone has its own iconic theme.

Finally, Sonic 2 proved that the blue pig was more than just a flash in the pot. The original trilogy is constantly building and improving the previous entry, proving that Sonic stays here. This makes Sonic 2 one of the most important games in the entire series.

If you are currently looking for a more accessible way to play Sonic 2, you should be careful about compiling Sonic Origins, which will be released in 2022.

Sonic Adventure (1998-Sega Dreamcast)

It’s certainly not without its drawbacks that Sonics made its first true entry into the world of 3D platforms. Wacky camera angles, suspicious voice acting, and pointless storytelling will be the norm for the upcoming Sonic series. But nevertheless, Sonic Adventure remains an impressive and ambitious game of its time.

In Sonic Adventure, fans can play as six different characters, each with its own campaign. They were Sonic, Tales, Knuckles, Amy, and the rookie Big The Cat and E-102 Gamma. The latter is one of the Eggman robots, and the story is truly tragic and at the same time strange.

To be sure, not all of these campaigns run the same way. Amys is fun, but it can be done in less than an hour. Big the Cats, on the other hand, could also be one of the circles of hell. Mixing Sonic Adventure with sometimes unstable control and fishing sports, it’s very similar to the poor version of Sega Bass fishing.

The Sonics campaign is, of course, the most powerful and takes place in 10 unique stages scattered across three large explorable hub zones. At the time, Sonic Adventure was arguably the perfect childhood game, with a huge amount of environment to explore and secrets to discover.

Sonic Adventure is also well known for its introduction to Chao Gardens. This long AWOL feature is a major reason for the ongoing revisit of Sonic Adventure games, providing an addictive pet management experience when you need a break from high-octane main story content.

Sonic Generations (2011-PS3, Xbox 360, PC)

Released as part of Sonic’s 20th Anniversary, Sonic Generations offers a nostalgic experience that fans of the hardcore series can be proud of. The first combination of the classic and modern versions of Sonic, Generations is a pure and apology-free celebration of the series and its fans.

Sonic Generations brings players back to some of the most iconic zones of the entire series, providing an expression from all eras up to that point. Each zone has two stages. A 2D side-scrolling stage featuring classic sonic and a 3D stage similar to modern sonic game design.

In most cases, Sonic Generations not only succeeds as a franchise celebration, but also as a truly excellent game in its own right. It features some of the tightest controls ever put into the Sonic game and makes it somewhat unusual in most of his other 3D outings.

It is expected that the game will also be littered with extra content. There are plenty of concept art and bonus stages to unlock, and there are many challenges that need to be overcome between each major zone. This makes Sonic Generations a dream of a perfectionist.

Sonic Generations also celebrates the music of the series, which is the most consistent and wonderful aspect of the entire series. Generations remix-heavy soundtrack is an absolute pleasure, offering both modern and classic remixes that draw in the talent and composers who worked throughout the franchise and add their own flavor to the mix.

Sonic Mania (2017-PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Sonic Mania did for classic Sonic what Generations did for his more modern counterpart. Focusing on its vibrant Megadrive / Genesis aesthetic, Sonic Mania has succeeded in offering one of the best games across the franchise. And what’s the crazy part? Sega didn’t even do that.

While Sega is still publishing the game, Sonic Mania was developed by Pagoda West Games and Headcannon and is headed by Christian Whitehead, who is responsible for these outstanding classic Sonic mobile ports.

Sonic Mania takes some of the most iconic zones from the classic era and remixes them with all the new twists and gameplay features. It introduces some brand new zones that fit seamlessly with the classic stage of trial and error.

This time, composer Tee Lopes was in charge of the soundtrack and got its glory. Lopez’s grasp of the classic game soundtrack shines in his remix, and the tracks constructed for the new zone pop as well, especially its icy-cool Press Garden Act II. theme of.

The visuals of Sonic Manias are nothing short of stunning. In fact, it’s the best looking Sonic game ever. It perfectly recreates the classic Megadrive / Genesis aesthetic, adding modern design touches such as an expanded color palette and top-notch visual effects.

Sonic Mania is certainly a treat for classic Sonic fans, but it stands on its own as an excellent platformer that everyone can enjoy. Sonic Generations.

The team maintained momentum with Sonic Mania Plus in 2018. DLC has added two ambiguous characters to the game in the form of Mighty the Armadillo and Ray the Squirrel, and added a number of bonus features.

Sonic 3 & Knuckles (1994-Sega Mega Drive / Genesis)

If Sonic 3 & Knuckles was the last game in the entire Sonic franchise, it would probably be one of the greatest video game trilogy ever. In our opinion, these first three Sonic still represent it, but Sonic 3 & Knuckles has become one of the best platformers ever made and is arguably true with triple A quality. It will be one of the first games to shine.

Technically, the two games that combine Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Sonic & Knuckles are in one, so this game is so big that you literally had to stack two separate cartridges. “Lock-on technology,” Sega called it. There’s a bit of a gimmick, but Sega was all about the snappy marketing terms of the 90’s.

This lock-on technology has made Sonic 3 & Knuckles extremely ambitious. It’s one of the best looking games of its generation, with more zones than previous games, all with a great level of design. And once again, the soundtrack is astounding.

Sonic 3 & Knuckles represent the peak of what Sega was able to achieve in the first game. Its aging is very good and to date there are few significant defects. The only real sticking point is that it’s surprisingly difficult to get a game these days due to licensing issues.

Thankfully, Sonic 3 & Knuckles will be released in 2022 and will be available again from the Sonic Origins collection. This retro collection includes Sonic 1, Sonic 2, and Sonic, as well as the long dormant Sonic 3 & Nuckles. CD for good measurement. It’s definitely a collection we’re really looking forward to.

Honorable Mention Sonic Rush (2005-Nintendo DS)

The early Nintendo DS title, Sonic Rush, represents Sonic’s first foray into the Nintendo dual-screen wonders. And what kind of first impression did it make? The Sonic Rush was very fast and was appropriate considering that the characters featured in this game would be a fan favorite.

At Sonic Rush, our famous hedgehog is joined by the parallel-dimensional princess Blaze the Cat (she deals with her version of Eggman).

Sonic Rush is not going to win an award for that level of design. In fact, I’m plagued by issues that the series regularly addresses, such as cheap instant death pits and boring boss battles that have been pulled out.

So why does Sonic Rush create a prestigious list of references? That’s because it gives us a reason to mention the amazing soundtrack, one of the best in the series. His funky and fresh beats, composed by Hideki Naganuma, famous for jet set radio, fit the sonic atmosphere and I was really surprised that he hasn’t contributed to the series ever since.

Sonic Unleashed (2008-PS3, Xbox 360, Wii)

After the infamous and disastrous release of Shadow the Hedgehog and Sonic ’06, Sega desperately needed a hit to revitalize Sonic’s franchise. And in 2008, that’s exactly what the Sonic Team achieved with Sonic Unleashed.

To date, Sonic Unleashed has some of the most amazingly fast gameplay the series has ever seen. Developed with Segas’ in-house hedgehog engine, the Sonic Team was able to create a huge level built to complement Sonics’ high speeds rather than hinder them. This created an impressively changing stage with secular themes, packed with very quick set pieces in a smart platformer-level design.

However, as is usually the case with Sonic games, the Sonic team was forced to use a shoehorn as a major gimmick. In Sonic Unleashed, it becomes Warehog, the beast that Sonic transforms into during a fierce battle.

These slow segments were disruptive, but when you think about it later, they didn’t play badly at all and were somewhat successful in overcoming the overwhelming speed characteristic of a normal daytime stage.

Sonic & All-Star Racing Transformed (2012-PS3, Xbox 360, PC, Wii U)

Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed betrays itself with its nasty title as it is one of the most fun racing games, very close to the quality of Nintendo’s prestigious Mario Kart series.

Sega-centric games, Sonic characters, still make up the bulk of Transformed’s roster, justifying their position on this list. Celebrating all of Sega, Transformed features characters, tracks and music from the series such as Afterburner, Panzer Dragoon, Jet Set Radio and Super Monkey Ball.

The big twist of Transformed is more than just driving a cart. At various intervals, trucks cross the water by boat or fly up in the air. The cart transforms seamlessly to adapt to the environment. The track can also be laid out between laps to keep the race fresh and unpredictable.

Transformed is arguably the most robust single-player mode ever in Cart Racer. The dozens of challenges offered are surprisingly diverse and ultimately quite difficult. In that respect, Transformed is a great game for all challenge lovers.

