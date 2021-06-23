A story of psychic powers that may overload your brain





Yuito, one of the Scarlet Nexus heroes, suffers from his supernatural powers. Blessed with psychokinesis, he has built a teammate’s mind and network, and his brain is stretched to the limit. And when I play the game, I know to some extent how he feels. Scarlet Nexus seems to be designed to overload sensory, memory and motor function. A game of synergy and spiritual energy that draws you into the world, excites and exhausts you. But like Yui, I definitely don’t want to quit. Sometimes it gets too much. In most cases it’s exactly the same as what I signed up for.

In fact, for those of us accustomed to PlatinumGames titles like Devil May Cry and Bayonetta, there’s some comfort here. Scarlet Nexus feels like a platinum game in a parallel universe. In other words, it’s a game in which the astral chain of the 2019s diverged in a new direction. It shares a bouncing soundtrack with the sharp, cell-shaded anime style of the astral chain. Similarly, it follows the elite government forces to exterminate monsters of unknown origin in the cities of the future. Most importantly, it has the same impossibly smooth, dynamic, close combat action and expects to quickly summon various forces to match the enemy’s weaknesses.

Scarlet Nexus.Credit: Namco Bandai

The key to Scarlet Nexus is not only your own ability to levitate heavy objects and throw them at enemy heads, but also the Struggle Arms System, which links you to your squad and allows you to guide their power. SAS). The protagonists Yuito and Kasane, both of whom are selected at the start of the game, specialize in telekinesis, but will lead different teams, each with their own skills, from pyrokinesis and electrokinesis to clairvoyance and teleportation. You can use them to instantly buff your weapons with fire or reveal hidden enemies.

SAS is a prosperity inspired by a fine and sophisticated core. There’s air juggling, dodge counters, projectile deflection, finish moves, powered-up supermodes for this kind of game, everything you can expect from the right, and level up from air dash to simultaneous power. Use the skill tree to build up even more possibilities. You can launch a train on an enemy or hit it repeatedly from above with a large statue, not to mention the additional psychokinesis attacks associated with your surroundings. The bespoke QTE complements the action nicely. Everything except the kitchen sink is thrown, and if it’s around, it’s also thrown.

Thankfully, all this talent encounters the match with a brain-eating other, the Scarlet Nexus monster. Like Dr. Frankenstein, inspired by Dali, welding human limbs, mechanical parts, and colorful plants to nonsense things that manage to walk, hit, chew, and hurt you with nasty goo, etc. It was clearly too much fun for someone to design these surreal dislikes. Even the simplest is a vase leg, a pair of female legs in a short skirt, a bouquet of fine flowers rather than a torso, or a terrifying curiosity like Barista Santa like a folding jack-in box in an intrusive casing. Upon entering, a plump tentacle head pops out, spinning from a distance or lobing a crate.

Scarlet Nexus.Credit: Namco Bandai

Trying to cause that overload and assign a logical sensation to these creatures is enough to quickly trigger the teamwork needed to reveal weaknesses, be struck or burned. .. And how much teamwork can you put into a humble game controller? The power suite is sardine-fastened to the left and right bumpers and held down to change the face button from a primary attack to a menu, but the action doesn’t give up. Its some workouts for the fingers, and also for the head, as you’re also tracking the cooldown timer and other people’s details.

From time to time, I noticed that it was just too busy, especially hitting balls of oil and water from outside the screen, slowing me down. But with all these options, you can use the many spacious spaces of the arena in a big city to assess the situation, keep the cause of the main problem away from their property, or even a bigger threat. I figured out how to adapt, such as targeting the projectile Harler who sticks before focusing. Gradual drip feeds of movement, abilities, and monster types are as useful as absorbing, but not all at once.

Rather, the Scarlet Nexus slowly builds towards something very special. I was early on with the rhythm of the sword attack and the psychokinesis pendulum. You can swipe to suck the car or girder into gravity control, step back and fire, then rush forward again to continue the attack. That satisfaction blossoms into a deeper thrill when you trigger power in this sequence without breaking your stride, ignite your sword and return to strike, mix workarounds and start predicting enemy reactions. Bloomed. The complexity here is flexibility and dynamism.

Scarlet Nexus.Credit: Namco Bandai

The story of Scarlet Nexus is not so much, except that it is good for combat. Scarlet Nexus has accumulated ideas as well, but lacks the same consistency. Just as the action utilizes platinum, the complex plot seems to be inspired by the Persona series, with too much material to compress into a 25-hour action RPG. Whenever I wondered in what direction the various plots would go, the answer was generally all. In addition, there were some things I never dreamed of, incorporating as many major science fiction themes as possible along the way. Persona 5 looks like Inspector Morse.

Yes, I’m intrigued by its imagination and escalating absurdity, but I think the stripback version is suitable for this game. Reduces downtime between action scenes and many loose ends that have to be tied up in the last few hours. Given that part of the story is unique to each of the protagonists, it seems particularly spoiled, so much more happens off-screen and needs to be explained. The result is a large amount of descriptive dialogue that leaves no room for emotional breath or humor. By the time the team was seriously discussing a huge mainframe computer called BABE, Id had given up.

The letters are also quite forgotten. When the game introduced the relationship-building system, I admit that I rolled my eyes in a few hours. The persona was pushed awkwardly again at the end of each chapter. Regardless of the horrific events outside, the hideout allows you to have a drink with your colleagues, chat about your dreams and hobbies, and offer the right gifts. Its mind is in the right place as the gang learns and grows together, but the dialogue between the worn archetype and the cheesy motivation lacks the creative sparks found elsewhere in the game. Unlike personas, the world of Scarlet Nexus has no sense of normality to relate to these everyday enjoyments.

At least they don’t spend too much time and give pretty good feedback to the battle. The higher the bond level, the more often you can request the power of your allies, and the more special ability-related attacks and protections you add. These break time side quests offer few interesting rewards, but they also offer fun mini-challenge and send you to revisit the level to defeat others with certain techniques.

So is it too much to move your head with Scarlet Nexus? Indeed, if some of the distilled creativity was sucked up from the plot and injected into the cast, the action could have had a slimmer and more complex frame. But at the end, I can only admire the complexity of the battle itself. After all, this is a game where you can mentally tear the chandelier out of its fitting, turn it into pieces, and hit a giant monster on your face with a water wheel. The brains of my game will never get bored of such moments.

I reviewed Scarlet Nexus on my PC. Also available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S. It will be released on June 24th.

verdict

Scarlet Nexus incorporates more approaches into its design that are very well suited to the visuals and actions of the game. There are some amazing monsters to fight against that noisy, gorgeous, thrilling, layer of complexity. It’s also a shame that we have to fight fiercely with a less-achieved story desperate to steal top claims.

Pros The best sophisticated combat system in this genre Team bonding and RPG development add depth Sharp visuals and imaginative monster design Add the value of replay to the completed side quest Disadvantages Absurd story and bland Too much focus on the character

