Dyson Micro 1.5kg Review: Ultralight Cleaning

Very light on the hands, the Dyson Micro 1.5kg is extremely easy to move and is ideal for small tasks. Designed primarily for hard floors, people with lots of carpets will have to look elsewhere. Dyson Omni-Glide is a little better than this cleaner is on a hard floor (and it is).

type This is A cordless stick cleaner that can be used in a wand as a regular vacuum cleaner for hard floors (heads) (not designed for carpets), or as a handheld for cleaning details. Battery Life You can get up to 20 minutes of execution time with this cleaner, but its efficiency means that you can cover a lot of ground in this time.

As cordless vacuum cleaners become more powerful and plug-in models are available, many are also increasing in size. Still, the Dyson Micro 1.5kg may only be available in simple, lightweight cordless VACs that can handle the more basic tasks.

Weighing only 1.5 kg, it is the lightest cleaner in the Dyson lineup and one of the cheapest cleaners. Very easy to use and ideal for light work, the Micro 1.5kg excels on hard floors. But that’s not very good for carpets. It’s also slightly better than the Dyson Omni-glide, which has a more flexible head.

Design and features Very lightweight No trigger: Dedicated on / off control Wide range of accessories

This year, Dyson released two vacuum cleaners for hard floors. Dyson Micro 1.5kg and Dyson Omni-Glide under review (available from July 2021). The Micro is a bit cheaper and 400g lighter than the latter and uses a traditional cordless design rather than a tubular omni glide.

From the side, the Dyson Micro 1.5kg has a design similar to the larger cleaners in the lineup such as the V15 Detect, but only much smaller. Dyson has redesigned the controls for this model.

Most cleaners have a trigger that turns the power on and off, but at the top of this vacuum there is a dedicated power switch with a maximum button to enable boost mode. For those who struggle to hold the trigger down, these controls are much easier to work with. If you’re used to regular Dyson cordless cleaners, the lack of triggers will feel strange for a while: I instinctively felt the triggers every time I picked up the cleaner.

Spares cannot be purchased as this model does not have a removable battery. Replacing a broken battery can be a bit difficult. Charging is done by plugging the adapter directly into the cleaner or by attaching a wall dock to evacuate.

We recommend that you install the wall dock in a place where you can store the attached tools. There is a combination of a mini electric brush that is ideal for stairs and furniture, and a gap tool / dusting brush.

It also includes an electric fluffy head made for hard floors. There are no carpet brushes available for Dyson Micro. The floor head you get is good, but it hasn’t reached the level of what comes with Omni Glide. The latter is much more flexible and allows the vacuum to lay flat on the ground. Here, the movement is good, but it is consistent with the movement of a normal vacuum cleaner.

Especially in handheld mode, the light body works uniquely, making it easy to dart into the area or lift the cleaner to vacuum around the ceiling. Certainly, there are light vacuum cleaners like the Hoover H-Handy 700 (handheld models only), and vacuum cleaners that are about as light but bulky. Here you can take advantage of both reach and lightweight handling.

This model only comes with a 0.2 liter bottle, so it needs to be emptied fairly regularly. This small trash can helps reduce the weight and size of the vacuum cleaner and reinforces that Dyson Micro 1.5kg is designed for small apartments and spot cleaning.

It will be empty like any other Dyson cleaner. Slide the discharge mechanism forward to push dirt into the trash can. You can also remove the bottle completely to make cleaning easier. There is a washable filter on the back.

Performance Can be cleaned clean even on hard floors Carpet performance is not very impressive Short battery life

We measured the raw performance of the vacuum cleaner with AirWatts (a combination of suction and airflow) to see how it overlaps with competing vacuum cleaners. In standard mode, it was measured at 34.64 AW. This is a bit lower than most regular cordless cleaners in the standard setting and jumps up to the most impressive 92.67AW. It’s a more powerful touch than Omni Glide.

Raw power provides an indicator of performance, but the quality of floor heads can also have an impact. I started with a hard floor test and sprinkled a teaspoon of rice on the floor. The Micro 1.5kg left a clear path through the turmoil with a single pass at standard output without the rice falling at the end. This shows how good a fluffy head is, picking up dirt as the head passes so that the vacuum cleaner doesn’t need too much suction to mess up the bottle.

This vacuum cleaner wasn’t designed for carpets, but we also tested the pace in carpet testing. Starting with a regular carpet test, I sprinkled a teaspoon of flour on the test mat. With a single pass-through by default, the cleaner picked up most of the confusion.

However, if you look closely at the cleaned area, you can see that a lot of dirt remains.

Increased power to maximum mode. The result was good this time, but there was still some dirt left.

Next, I combed my pet’s hair onto a test carpet. Here we used the standard mode with the Mini Motor Tool. This did a great job of getting rid of all the mess. This is a convenient attachment for pet owners who want to clean their pet beds and soft furniture.

Finally, we tested the edge performance of the carpet tiles by sprinkling a teaspoon of flour up to the skirting board. In standard mode, there was some flour left on the skirting board, but the performance was pretty good.

I was able to get rid of most of the confusion by simply sweeping quickly to maximum power with the crevice tool needed to remove the last trace of dirt.

The hard floor performance was decent, but given that the Dyson Omni-glide showed a better show on the carpet and was designed for hard floors, the dual floor rollers worked surprisingly well. That’s why the Dyson Micro 1.5kg is actually made specifically for hard floors.

Battery life is estimated to be up to 20 minutes, but it lacks power tools. With the electric floor brush attached, it can be shortened by a few minutes. At maximum power, use only for 5 minutes. Charging time is fairly standard 3.5 hours.

Battery life is relatively short, but the quality of the floor heads is that you can vacuum a surprising amount on a hard floor, enough to thoroughly clean a large room or work on a small apartment. Means.

Should You Buy It?

If you need an ultra-lightweight vacuum cleaner for hard floors, either as a spot cleaner or a small flat, this is a powerful and flexible tool.

If you can spend a little more money, Omniglide offers similar functionality, but it’s more agile, but if price is your main concern, there are cheaper vacuum cleaners.

Final idea

Due to its lightweight body, the Dyson Micro 1.5kg is extremely easy to use and easy to move around the house. Still, this hard-floor specialist is slightly better than the Dyson Omni-Glide. Dyson Omni-Glide is heavy to the touch and a bit expensive, but easy to move around.

If you’re looking for a cheaper Dyson cordless vacuum cleaner, you’ll find that the larger Dyson V7 is a more flexible option. You can also find other options with the best cordless vacuum cleaner guides.

Frequently Asked Questions What is the difference between Dyson Micro 1.5kg and Omni Glide?

Both cleaners are similar and designed for hard floors. Omniglide is a bit heavier (400g to be exact) but has a more flexible floor head.

How long is the battery life of Dyson Micro 1.5kg?

It lasts up to 20 minutes on standard power, but only 5 minutes on boost.

