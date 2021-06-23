Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme (Gen 4) could be the biggest threat ever for a 16-inch MacBook Pro





Over the past few years, Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 Carbon has been in the limelight and topped the list of the best business laptops. While notable, Carbon tends to cast a shadow over other great enterprise notebooks. One such laptop that deserves airtime is the ThinkPad X1 Extreme, Carbon’s larger and more powerful sibling.

The latest ThinkPad X1 Extreme (Gen 4) announced today brings a major update to already appetizing recipes. Attention is focused on the 11th generation Intel Core CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 graphics, 5G support, and a larger 16-inch display. It will become clear over time whether these changes are sufficient to bear the X1 Extreme name. Currently, the new laptop has all the elements to compete with the 16-inch MacBook Pro, Dell XPS 15, and more.

In the coming weeks, we will publish a complete review of the ThinkPad X1 Extreme (Gen 4). Let’s take a closer look at what the ThinkPad X1 Extreme is while waiting for the unit to land at the front door of the Laptop Mag.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme (Gen 4) design

Lenovo uses the term carefully and calls the X1 Extreme “completely reimagined” rather than “redesigned.” This is a new chassis, but the overall beauty is familiar. Move down the list of signature ThinkPad design elements and X1 Extreme will beat them all.

Matte black color? check. Red trim on the touchpad? check. Is the red rubber hump on the keyboard separated? OK.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

I haven’t seen the X1 Extreme (Gen 4) in person, but the shared photos reveal some interesting information. First, like the X1 Carbon, the X1 Extreme comes with a matte black lid or a carbon fiber woven lid. The latter option is not real carbon fiber. Rather, it is intended as a nod to the carbon elements used in laptop frames.

Whichever lid you choose, you need to keep it clean, thanks to the anti-fingerprint paint that Lenovo has adopted in this latest version. Instead of covering the chassis with a fingerprint, you can use a unique identifier to power on and wake up the ThinkPad X1 Extreme through the fingerprint sensor. If that’s tough, the X1 Extreme has an IR camera with a camera shutter.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

Another great thing is that the top fire speakers are located on the deck and adjacent to the keyboards on both sides. This should give better sound quality than a laptop with a bottom firing driver. We’ll take a closer look at the display below, but before that, Lenovo has acquired props for trimming the bezel to make the X1 Extreme (Gen 4) as compact as possible.

That’s why the 14.1 x 10 x 0.8-inch and 4-pound X1 Extreme are more portable (albeit a bit thicker) than their rights as a 16-inch laptop. By comparison, the 16-inch MacBook Pro measures 14.1 x 9.7 x 0.6 inches and weighs 4.3 pounds.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme (Gen 4) Display

Contains 16! Continuing the trend seen throughout the industry, Lenovo replaced the X1 Extreme’s 15.6-inch panel with a 16-inch screen. We went one step further by choosing a higher 16:10 aspect ratio. This allows you to see more vertical space on your screen and increase your productivity.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

There are three display options at boot time (sorry, I don’t have an OLED yet, before asking). The base non-touch display has a QHD + resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels at 60Hz, 400 knit brightness and 100% sRGB coverage.

Upgrade from there and you’ll get a 3840 x 2400 pixel UHD + non-touch display with 600 knit brightness, 100% Adobe coverage, and HDR400 support. For the best image quality, you can choose a 3840×2400 pixel UHD + touchscreen display with 600 knit brightness, 100% Adobe coverage, HDR400 support with Dolby Vision, and Low Blue Light certification.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme (Gen 4) keyboard

It’s hard to say that the X1 Extreme keyboard hasn’t been typed yet, but the gorgeous scalloped keys on most ThinkPad put your fingertips in a meditative state.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

All I can say is that the ThinkPad X1 Extreme has a keystroke of 1.5mm and the touchpad width has been extended to 4.5 inches. If you’re dexterous enough to skip the touchpad, you can use a rubber pointing stick surrounded by a keyboard.

Performance of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme (Gen 4)

The combination of the latest Intel and Nvidia products delivers ThinkPad X1 Extreme muscle car level horsepower. Lenovo has jumped to the top of the stack with the X1 Extreme, which can feature up to 11 generations of Core i9 vPro CPUs and Nvidia GeForce 3080 GPUs.

If you still don’t have enough power, the X1 Extreme can be equipped with up to 64GB of RAM and up to dual 2TB SSDs for a total of 4TB of storage.

The final piece of this performance puzzle is to support fast and reliable cellular internet in 5G, no matter where you work in your coffee shop or WeWork. Unfortunately, 5G is limited to sub 6Ghz, skipping ultra-fast (and ultra-fantastic) millimeter-wave variants.

Upon receiving the review unit, we will test the X1 Extreme, but based on the specifications, this business laptop can provide unmatched performance for both high computational tasks and games.

Battery life of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme (Gen 4)

Our battery test can be the moment of success or failure of X1 Extreme. Earlier models with high resolution displays struggled to reach 6 hours on charge. Lenovo promises 10 hours, but vendor quotes are usually achieved under ideal conditions.

Lab-testing the X1 Extreme (150 knits, continuous web surfing over Wi-Fi) can cause its runtime to plummet.

Outlook

If someone tells me to make the perfect laptop, it will look a lot like the new ThinkPad X1 Extreme. This 4th generation model has a stealth design, a large 16-inch display, a wide variety of ports and security features, and some of the most powerful components for running demanding programs and playing games. I’m showing off.

Of course, reality rarely meets expectations. The X1 Extreme needs to be as good as the sum of its parts in order to rank in the best laptops. Are all the great business laptop parts there? You’ll know right away.

Best Laptop Deals Today

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos