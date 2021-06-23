Xbox custom controller has a messed up banned word list





Image: Microsoft / Kotaku

Playing with the redesigned Xbox Design Lab, I was happy to be able to add a small 16-character engraving on the front to create my dream colorful Xbox Series controller. But then I realized that my ideal choice was not considered a valid sculpture by The Man. It was my dream of a controller who was proud of the word Lovely Van Hool. So I decided to make sure that Microsoft had banned it elsewhere.

First of all, they seem to be very ashamed of their body parts. If you wanted to see the Xbox wireless controller use the word penis, vagina, or just ass, you’re going from L to S. But they didn’t stop there. Incredibly, Microsoft is blushing the inside of the front bottom, including the word urethra. In fact, if you’re particularly proud of your uterus, clitoris, scrotum, and fallopian tubes, you’re not welcome. Still, especially the ovaries, cervix and vas deferens are all fine. They banned the fallopian tubes! (Still, the fallopian tubes and fallopian tubes are fine on their own.) And like Batman, your Xbox doesn’t engage in oral sex or cunnilingus. In fact, when you join Twitch, the word licking is completely forbidden.

It’s very complex in some areas and terribly oversimplified in others. Experimentation has made me more and more convinced that human intervention is the majority of the way this list is made, and that it deliberately prohibits very specific word combinations where only each word is accepted. ..

Image: Microsoft / Kotaku

Kill is a allowed word, but it is forbidden in certain combinations. Kill Penguins are fine, but Kill Women aren’t, of course. Still, well, hmm, Kilmen is obviously all good. (But kill all the men.)

Switch another accepted word to murder, and now you can’t kill a child, but you can kill a woman. Oh, and babies too. Microsoft has officially recorded that it can kill babies.

Beast Of Redmond, on the other hand, isn’t completely down with the controller that suggests Kill Americans, but it’s okay with Kill The English, Kill Belgians, and Kill Russians. However, with curved balls, I Hate England and I Hate Russians have problems, but I Hate Belgians are allowed.

Inspiring my imagination, I wondered if the nuclear weapons America would allow it, but it didn’t. But obviously, unleashing bombs in England, Egypt, and once again in poor old Belgium is all good. Israeli and Palestinian nuclear weapons are as unacceptable as African nuclear weapons, but they choose individual African countries and drop bombs. Japan cannot be a nuclear weapon, but China can be a nuclear weapon!

How about religion? You can’t kill Christians, Jews, Hindus, and Muslims, but killing Sikhs and Buddhists was clearly fine. Killing Jesus is unacceptable, but killing Christ is acceptable. And incredibly / worryingly, Mohammed / Muhammad is a fair game.

Oh, and for complete clarity, don’t think of asking to write Kill Microsoft, and Kill Nintendo is out, but you’re just a dandy to buy Kill Sony or Sega. you know. (Microsoft Sucks is also banned, but the rest of the console makers are fair games.)

Image: Microsoft / Kotaku

Apart from the murder, this turns over some unfortunate prejudices. If you want to brag about your strange pride, I’m sorry, no, that’s not good. But if you want to hit the queer, they have regained you. Whatever system they are running there that bans queers but allows queers, there seems to be a problem. It’s just as terrible that it can’t threaten transgender, but it can threaten transgender women.

They are very feminist, I’m glad to report. If you want to control the game while reading feminism, you’re good. But if you disagree and think feminism is bad, there is no slogan for you. At this point, I was a little crazy about trying to understand the algorithms and what’s happening here. Because anything meaningless and concrete that feminism is rude is forbidden. That’s actually incredible. You are allowed to write misogyny, but it jumps in to stop something as unique as misogyny wins. Still, the misogyny rules are okay.

Image: Microsoft / Kotaku

Microsoft clearly has some personal preferences regarding the time of the month. You can’t talk about tampons with the controller, but you can bring out a sanitary napkin. And if you’re wondering, no, the Xbox doesn’t like to use condoms.

The system grabs pearls with almost every curse, including damn shame because it looks terribly cool on an Xbox controller. Obviously you may not have sexual intercourse, but you can’t be ridiculous as well. Still, there are some weird oversights, such as being completely cool in Bugger.

Infanticide is not suitable for writing on the controller. So, in general, I’m just telling you that. But Microsoft agrees. But what we divert is that they are cool matricide. But unfortunately genocide is not printed after you take a more general approach to the problem.

If you would like to commemorate the last half of last year, we apologize for the acceptance of coronavirus, Covid-19, and all its variants. But at the same time, you are not allowed to get a controller with smallpox written on it. Chickenpox is as good as rabies. Yes, I started trying rabies.

Bespoke designs that shout your mom are not available. Sure, you couldn’t make Yomama so fat. And if you get hurt after parting, you’re good if the man is the trash can, but if the woman is the trash can go out.

Today is literally my day. This system is very attractive because it lacks a lot of internal logic. I think it’s because it has a muffler, but the muffler is okay. You can use your butt, but you may not need it. Kiss my ass (It’s still possible, and I might get Kiss My Bottom very well.)

Image: Microsoft / Kotaku

If a critical point is found here, such a design tool creates a situation where it sells an officially licensed product that may contain problematic expressions, which is a very complex issue for the enterprise. Causes. Banned word lists are usually easy to avoid with misspelling or a creative approach, but Microsoft seems to be trying to prevent very specific instances here. At the same time, it leaves some very annoying gaps. At this point, being able to buy an official controller labeled Kill trans women from Microsoft is a big issue. When you can’t buy what’s called damn in the same way, it’s a farce.

There is no elegant solution. If you reverse the process and allow your customers to choose from a list of acceptable words, it will inevitably prevent positive statements such as gay and pride and prevent gays from being abused elsewhere. I will.

Again, on current systems you can never write gay or pride on your Xbox controller, but gay is not a forbidden word. So obviously something is very wrong.

