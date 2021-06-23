Scarlet Nexus Review-Brain Overload





Scarlet Nexus Review on PC

Scarlet Nexus is probably one of the most crazy games I’ve played in my recent memory when it comes to plotting, and I’m not sure if it’s good or bad. However, any fan of action JRPGs will definitely love the battle. For better or for worse, both the story and the gameplay are desperate, fast-paced and full of the best sci-fi elements.

This game will take you into the world of “brain punk” of the future. There, all major technological advances relate to the spirit of the people and the power hidden in their spirit. For example, a network called Psynet allows citizens to telepathically send brain messages to those who choose to link to and communicate instantly through thought.

Lore and technique are fascinating and will be introduced through the eyes of either Smeragiyuit or Randall Kasane-it’s your choice. Each character follows its own story, with two parallel halves coming together and becoming one whole if you decide to play both.

Yuit comes from a family of famous politicians, but instead of following in their footsteps, he joins the superhuman branch of another oppressive army (OSF). OSF is basically a military group that protects society from giant creatures called others. He became an OSF volunteer cadet because one of the members saved his life when he was young.

Meanwhile, Kasane lost her parents at an early age and was adopted by the Randall family, who focused on the military. Unlike Yuito, she was scouted to join the OSF after graduating from the top of the class thanks to her advanced skills.

However, Yuito and Kasane are not the only characters that Scarlet Nexus is following. All members of the platoon will be introduced. Since each protagonist belongs to a different OSF platoon, you can get to know the team members through dialogues limited to each storyline, depending on the protagonist you choose.

Thankfully, both platoons house figuratively and literally colorful characters. They all have a unique personality with an interesting background and the unique power to distinguish them. Not only do each team member have literally different colored hair, but they also have custom OSF gear that stands out just enough to make their personality shine.

The trolls of the Kasane platoon and the thrush of the Yuto platoon are noteworthy. Arashi’s super-fast power gives her super-fast, but of course she’s easily the most lazy member of the OSF. Thrush’s clairvoyance is basically a clairvoyance that is useful for scouts, but you must either consciously try not to look into people or keep a secret by chance.

These little touches really help you connect to your character. Making power important outside of gameplay is that Scarlet Nexus creates compelling and serious conversations, and some funny and easy-going teams interact with each other during the downtime moments seen during major story missions. It’s just one way to create action.

The story is mainly told by using a small character box over a changing background image, like a Tales game skit. There are also fully animated cutscenes of the main moments, but all other dialogues are done that way. However, the character box dialog actually fits the style of the game, so it doesn’t hurt the experience too much.

But what undermines the experience is the pace at which the story is told. Things start smoothly enough as we carry out our day-to-day missions to eradicate others in different places. But after some point, the story will somehow become more and more confusing as you progress. There are many moments when you are attacked trying to get important information or say something along the line that the character has no time to explain.

It can be frustrating, but as the truth becomes clear, the plot goes to wild and unexpected places. I honestly enjoy all that pure madness, even if there’s a lot to take in at an unleashed pace. You will eventually be hit by a plot twist after plot twisting at a tremendous speed. Thanks to the story summary section of the in-game menu.

At least, no matter what you think of the plot, I’m pretty sure you won’t be able to predict most of the beats of a crazy and ridiculous story. In fact, there are so many incredible revelations that at some point the character himself created a brain message group chat within the platoon to straighten the facts to each other and make sure they witnessed just before. I will.

Looking back at the Hit or Miss story, it’s easy to see that gameplay is where Scarlet Nexus really shines. This is also a prime example of how the brain technology described above works. Platoon members maintain a spiritual connection with each other and quickly share spiritual power through the Struggle Arms System (SAS).

Combat is very fun, fast and fluid as you combine multiple different powers borrowed from your teammates to perform combos. Initially, you can only borrow one power from your teammates at a time, but a properly sized skill tree offers several creative options as you progress. Certain skills allow Yuito and Kasane to use multiple powers at once. That’s where the mayhem begins when it comes to fighting possibilities.

The skill tree is initially divided into three sections: Extensions, Extensions, and Support. Enhance upgrades statistics in simple ways, such as increasing ATK by 5%. Expand unlocks new abilities such as air dashes and recovery rolls. Support adds new possibilities to existing movements, including allowing you to activate two or more SAS support powers at the same time.

All of these SAS support powers are in separate timers and can be active or inactive at any time. More powerful forces like trolls super fast are quickly exhausted, but Shiden’s kinematics will give you an electric-based attack for some time. Balancing these abilities along with using Yuito’s or Kasane’s normal psychokinesis attacks is the secret of most battles. Things get even more difficult if a particular enemy is vulnerable to some forces but can counter other forces.

Being able to use all four SAS powers of my teammates at once makes me feel unstoppable. When Gemas Sclerokinesis is activated to negate damage and Hanabi Pyrokinesis adds a fire element to the attack, both attack and defense are covered at the same time. With the addition of two like Tsugumis Clairvoyance and Lukas Teleportation, you can easily avoid enemy attacks at once while warping on the battlefield.

But, of course, you need to specify that area of ​​the skill tree. Do you want to increase the abilities of your free SAS teammates, or do you want to buff individual stats to increase solo combo damage? The choices are up to you, and it’s good to know that these choices made in the skill tree actually make a noticeable difference in gameplay.

Scarlet Nexus is a game that has the potential to split gameplay lovers and story lovers in the middle. Your mileage may vary depending on which of these two things you value more and whether you are willing to take you to a wild ride in the story. ..

Much of the twist is almost outside the realm of credibility in this science fiction world. But I really enjoyed being amazed all the time because I didn’t really know where the plot would go from time to time.

But combat is definitely the star of the show. Sometimes even when it’s hard to take the story seriously, those sweet and sweet combat dynamics obscure the problem to pull you back quickly, no matter which platoon you choose to roll.

Reviewer: Ethan Anderson | Awards: Editor’s Choice | A copy provided by the publisher.

ProsCombat is very fun, fast and fluid. Both platoons have colorful and unique characters. The plot is insane. I don’t have time to explain the weaknesses. Cliche. Plots are insane and not always a good idea.

Release date June 25, 2021

DeveloperBandai Namco Studios

Publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment

ConsolesXbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PS4, PS5, PC

