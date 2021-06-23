Destiny 2 developers send hidden messages to fans with a special kit





Bungy sent selected influencers a special Destiny 2 gift box featuring a mysterious message about the game’s splicer’s season content.

Developer Bungie has sent a special kit to content creators to celebrate the latest season in Destiny 2. It contains hidden messages about special items and splicer seasons. The studio has been updating its first-person shooter since its release in 2017, with little or no information about what it’s working on. However, former Capcom producer Peter Fabiano, who was previously involved in games such as Resident Evil Village, recently confirmed that he will join the bungee. This led to speculation that he was a developer working on a brand new project.

As part of Bungy’s 30th anniversary, the studio plans to publish a free community gift on Bungee Day. It takes the form of a special emblem known as the Spicy Ramen Coupon. Dataminer discovers the emblem shortly after it’s added to the game, long before its planned release date on July 7, and tells the studio community manager to stop spoiling fan secrets and surprises. I urged you to ask.

Related: Destiny’s fantasy concept art shows how cool it was

To celebrate the season of the Splicer event currently taking place in Destiny 2, Bungie has sent a special kit containing gear and coded messages to prominent content creators. Twitter user Rick Kackis posted a video introducing the collection, revealing a total of 45 submissions. The kit in a sturdy case includes a pair of Koss Porta Pro headphones, a cassette tape and stylized player, a glass light display, a UV flashlight, and a mysterious message card. You can use UV lights to see the story of the splicer’s season and reveal a secret message on the card that asks influencers to share it with their community.

The message hidden on the card is:

“You are asked to become a splicer and nullify the endless nights that have fallen into the last city by destroying them from the inside. This will endure the endless nights and in the latest season of Destiny. A survival kit to help you dive into a season of splicer .. Use the following hashtag #Season0047Splicer to show the community that you’re ready to dive into this new season. Wish you a great trip. “

Following fan criticism of the overwhelming nature of the PvP multiplayer Stasis subclass. Bungy planned to weaken the class as part of the Season 15 update, but moved forward on June 3 to mitigate some of the player complaints. Bonus damage from some powers and weapons has been reduced from just 50% to 5%.

Developers and publishers who send unusual gifts and marketing materials to influencers are becoming more and more popular in the industry as a way to promote new products and keep them informed about upcoming content. The content contained in this Destiny 2 box is certainly interesting, but nothing gives real insight into the story of the Splicer’s season.

Next: Destiny 2 Must Use Destiny Concept Art Frog Mount

Source: Rick Kackis

Marvel’s Avengers Cosmic Cube event introduces powerful new enemies

About the author Nathan P. Gibson (421 articles published)

Nathan is a freelance writer with a passion for video games. He has contributed to various outlets over the last five years, writing everything from breaking news to reviews of AAA games.

Other works by Nathan P. Gibson

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos