ValentBioSciences and ValentUSA are collaborating with Halo on an open innovation initiative to explore new technologies and solutions.





San Ramon, CA-(BUSINESSWIRE)-ValentBioSciences and ValentUSA are working with Halo to launch an open innovation initiative that leverages Halo’s state-of-the-art platform. The platform connects companies with universities, researchers and start-ups around the world, working to solve the same or similar problems with innovative ideas, technologies and solutions across a variety of applicable scientific efforts. Effectively crowdsource with professionals. Other places.

With Halo, sponsors post areas of interest in research collaboration through request for proposals (RFPs), and scientists respond with simple, standardized proposals. The organization then reviews the suggestions and contacts them directly for more details or provide feedback. If the parties are interested in sharing sensitive information or negotiating a contract, the conversation leaves Halo and the industry collaboration goes through the process as usual.

Halo is a market and network that advances science by connecting scientists directly with key companies to promote research collaboration and funding opportunities, said Kevin Leland, CEO and founder of Halo. We are excited to partner with industry leaders Valent BioSciences and Valent USA to help researchers who share their dedication to agricultural sustainability benefit from their expertise and resources.

ValentBioSciences and ValentUSA are the first ventures with Halo, focusing on finding partners to pursue research in three specific areas. These areas include soil carbon sequestration, the benefits of ecosystem services through mycorrhizal colonization, and new compounds that can enhance our portfolio of crop protection and fortification. The three RFPs are posted on Halo’s website, where stakeholders can learn more about the various opportunities.

In addition, Valent BioSciences and Valent USA will hold several webins on June 29th to provide additional details about the enterprise and RFP. Participants can register for these webinsars on the Halo website.

Dr. Warren Schaefer, Vice President of Global R & D and Regulatory Affairs at Valent BioSciences, works with Halo to address some of the planet’s most urgent challenges in line with the United Nations’ commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). I am happy to be able to do it. With the opportunity to shape the future, we are innovative with like-minded collaborators who can transcend corporate boundaries and adjust to sustainable, cutting-edge solutions that help our producers and the planet prosper. I am aiming to engage in various technologies. We believe that through partnerships with Halo, Valent Biosciences and Valent USA, we can connect with the global science and business community while communicating our commitment to people, the planet and productivity.

About Halo

Halo is a partner platform where companies and scientists work together to bring new innovations to market. Through a simple and streamlined RFP process, companies can work with their teams to quickly review proposals, learn about new technologies, and foster relationships with the scientists behind them. For more passive scouting and brand building, companies can highlight their existing research partnerships and technical interests on the innovation page. He has a PhD since its launch in January 2020. Scientists and start-ups in 65 countries and 6 continents have submitted over 1,000 proposals for Halo. For more information, please visit halo.science / sponsors.

About Valent BioSciences LLC

Headquartered in Libertyville, Illinois, Valent BioSciences is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., a global leader in the development, manufacture and commercialization of biological products, sold in 95 countries around the world. I have. Valent BioSciences is an ISO 9001 certified company. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.valentbiosciences.com.

About Valent US ALLC

Headquartered in San Ramon, California, Valent USA offers products that promote sustainable agriculture, protect crops, increase yields, improve food quality, beautify the environment and protect public health in the United States and Canada. , Developed and sold in Mexico. Valent products include a well-known product line of high quality agricultural, seed protection and commercial herbicides, pesticides, fungicides and plant growth regulator products. Valent is a marketing and sales leader in both traditional chemical and biological products developed by its affiliate Valent BioSciences LLC.

About Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Chemical, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is one of Japan’s leading chemical companies. We offer a wide variety of products globally in the fields of petrochemicals, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals and materials, health and crop science products, and pharmaceuticals. Consolidated sales for fiscal 2020 were 2,287 billion yen, and as of March 31, 2020, the number of employees was approximately 34,000. For more information, please visit the company’s website https://www.sumitomo-chem.co.jp. /English language/.

