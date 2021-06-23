Not Co and Umiami win Future Food-Tech innovation challenge





NotCo and Umiami were selected as winners of the Future Food-Tech Innovation Challenge by Quorn Foods and Roquette.

The challenge for Quorn Foods was “technology that helps to achieve a muscle-wide food experience.”

Roquette’s challenge was “plant-based products that provide consumers with a new gastronomic experience.”

Innovators around the world have submitted solutions to solve the challenges set by Quorn Foods and Roquette.

After a thorough review and review process, the Quorn Foods and Roquette team selected three finalists for each innovation challenge. The finalists presented the solution to the judges and the audience at the Future Food-Tech Alternative Proteins Summit on June 22nd.

After the final pitch session at the summit, Simone Sheehan, Head of Consumer Sciences and Sensory Sciences, Adam Kemsley, Head of New Product Development at Quorn Foods, and Jeremy Burks, Executive Vice President of Roquette, announced the winners. ..

NotCo uses AI technology to replicate animal proteins to develop plant-based products. Umiami develops a unique technology for texturing plant proteins.

Simone Sheehan commented on the Quorn Foods award-winning candidates, saw many great entries for the Quorn Innovation Challenge, and was certainly not easy to get on the shortlist. Umiamis’ ideas stood out because they focused on technology solutions that address key consumer innovation challenges in terms of overall reduction. We look forward to working with Umiami to really please consumers.

Regarding the rocket, Jeremy Burkes said: We want to be the best partner for companies around the world who share our beliefs and growth ambitions in plant-based gastronomy. NotCo has demonstrated a strong understanding of consumer expectations in combination with innovative technologies that unleash the potential of nature. By using artificial intelligence, we bring gastronomy to a new era. At Rocket, we are excited to drive the current food revolution with new plant-based products and move forward with our customers in search of exciting new gastronomic experiences.

Oliver Katz, Conference Producer at FutureFood-Tech, was impressed with the talent and variety of fresh solutions offered by innovators around the world. Congratulations to the two winners. We look forward to hearing more from these breakthrough companies in the coming months.

For more information on all finalist profiles and the FutureFood-Tech Alternative Proteins Summit, please visit www.futurefoodtechprotein.com/innovation-challenges.

