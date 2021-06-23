Published a 16-page document on why Apple considers sideloading to be bad





iPhone 11

Dreaming of sideloading third-party apps on your iPhone? Well, Apple is here to smash them.

On Wednesday, the company released a 16-page document describing all the privacy and security benefits of Apple’s “walled garden” approach to the iOS App Store.

This document reiterates the company’s long-standing debate that Apple’s walled yard protects iPhone users from all sorts of threats. Therefore, sideloading, the ability to download apps from third-party app stores, opens locks and unleashes all sorts of scams to iOS users everywhere.

“The large iPhone user base and sensitive data (photos, location data, health, financial information) stored on mobile phones will flood new investments in platform attacks when sideloading is possible. “The company writes.

(Credit: Apple)

This document arrives when Apple’s control of the iOS app store is threatened. The company is facing an antitrust proceeding from Epic Games and is demanding that Apple’s monopoly allegations of the iOS ecosystem end in court. Other proceedings are also trying to sue Cupertino by forcing iPhone owners to download apps from a single app store.

Apple certainly has good reason to keep locking down the iOS ecosystem. For one thing, the company is generating billions of dollars each year by reducing all sales made on the iOS App Store.

However, Apple’s 16-page documentation doesn’t mention this. It does not enjoy the potential benefits of opening the iOS ecosystem. Instead, this document focuses on some examples of why sideloading is bad for consumers.

(Credit: Apple)

The company envisions a scenario where some apps will be exclusively available in third-party app stores. Therefore, consumers have no choice but to download from sources other than Apple. However, the same third-party app stores are inadequately secure and are suitable for distributing programs that secretly contain malware and unjustified data tracking.

“In the end, users always have to be careful about scams and not know who they trust or what they trust, resulting in fewer apps that many users download from a small number of developers. “The company writes.

(Credit: Apple)

Windows and Android users who have long been able to sideload third-party apps will probably turn to the discussion. Ironically, Apple’s own macOS also allows users to sideload apps. But the company’s 16-page documentation obscures this very fact.

Instead, Apple just says the iPhone has a very large user base. “Allowing sideloading far exceeds the scale of attacks on other platforms, such as the Mac, and is flooded with new investment in attacks on the iPhone.”

There is certainly an important debate about whether to open or close the iOS ecosystem. But that’s not in Apple’s 16-page documentation. It’s all about pressing the company’s own claims to maintain the status quo.

This newsletter may contain advertising, transactions, or affiliate links. By subscribing to the newsletter, you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from the newsletter at any time.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos