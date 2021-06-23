Creative Stage V2 Soundbar Review





Creative Technology recently submitted the latest soundbar for review, sold as “Creative Stage V2 2.1 Soundbar and Subwoofer, for TVs and Desktop Monitors with Clear Dialog and Surround by Sound Blaster.” For just $ 109, it will be one of the cheapest soundbar solutions on the market.

With that in mind, my expectations for this particular audio solution weren’t very high. In fact, I thought it would be perfectly flat compared to TV speakers. And first admit that I was wrong.

Of course, it leaves some questions to be answered. Above all, why should we spend money on this soundbar rather than just using TV speakers? And can this soundbar and subwoofer solution really improve your experience so much? Simply put, the answer to both questions is yes. However, the answer to such a question is rarely that simple.

Now let’s take a closer look at why Creative Stage V2 is such a great product.

This is hardware that has some complaint-worthy issues and lots of lovable things. CreativeStageV2 comes with almost everything you need to get started.

In terms of hardware, with a few exceptions, I was immediately impressed with the quality of this soundbar and subwoofer. For example, when I opened Creative Stage V2 for this review, I noticed that the subwoofer fabric wasn’t as high quality as it looked. The speaker cover feels incredibly premium. It was a little troublesome.

The company also did not ship HDMI or optical cables.

But aside from these issues, this is actually a nice looking system. The soundbar and subwoofer are mainly made of plastic. However, Creative chose a two-tone design that combines a matte finish with a glossy finish. And it exposed all the fasteners and left them open.

The result is a slightly industrial look that fits the brand.

In terms of quality, none of the plastics bend. And they all have a solid feel and help give them the feeling that this soundbar will last a long time. All ports and plugs are neatly pushed along the back and are just as solid. The cable snaps well into place and doesn’t rock at all. And that’s exactly what I wanted to see. That’s because it means that the connection is solid and should stay that way for the life of this speaker.

There’s also a Creative mounting hole on the back of this soundbar. Therefore, with some fasteners and drywall anchors, it’s easy to place the soundbar directly underneath a wall-mounted TV.

When discussing hardware here, it’s important to also discuss the included remote control. It doesn’t just feature a button design that’s easy to hold and reach. And it’s not only aesthetically pleasing thanks to its wood grain finish. Easy access to some of the best features of this hardware.

For example, the remote control has a talk bubble icon to enter clear dialog mode. It makes the speech in the media being played easier to hear, as the brand shows. In addition, the remote provides easy ways to switch inputs on the fly, turn surround mode on or off, control playback volume or itself, and adjust bass or treble. There is also an easy way to mute or reset the soundbar.

Of course, there is also a learning curve about how each mode is represented by the speakers. Creative includes an LED display that only displays a few letters. And you need to circulate them to discover what they all mean. But that’s not a big deal, as most soundbars bring to the table.

On the contrary, the remote buttons are nice and soft, without the feeling of being chewy. I would appreciate it if you could give me a little more click feeling. And the remote also acts as the only way to change modes and adjust speakers. This can be a bit of a problem for those who tend to lose remotes. But the hardware here is still of extraordinary value for the price.

Creative Stage V2 makes it easy to connect and gives you plenty of options for connecting to Creative Stage V2.

When it came to connecting to Creative Stage V2, setting up this speaker and subwoofer was one of the easiest I had, whether or not I checked the device. There is a power cable to connect to the soundbar itself. The user then simply connects the subwoofer (pre-wired) via the included cable. Creative again provides ample cable length. Therefore, it was possible to set this subwoofer far away from the soundbar. In fact, they are at least 10 feet apart.

Once that was all done, all I had to do was select the connection method I wanted to use. Creative Stage V2 offers HDMI (ARC), optical cable, 3.5mm audio jack, and USB-C options. And of course, Bluetooth 5.0 is also available. If you want to use Stage V2 as an oversized Bluetooth speaker, or if you have some support and want to integrate it into your Google smart home setup.

I already have one of those cables and neither HDMI nor optical cable is included in the box, so I chose the optical cable for the installation. However, I connected the included USB-C-USB-A cable to the Playstation 4. If you chose to use it that way, you should have easily connected to your Nintendo Switch or PC. I also left the included 3.5mm audio cable connected for my home phone user. Then I connected to the Pixel 5 via Bluetooth.

HDMI (ARC) is the best way to connect to this soundbar, but I haven’t found any complaints with any of the other connection options. Each plug is snug and durable. And the quality of the audio through those plugs was also good. Needless to say, this is a big bonus for soundbars that cost less than $ 200, not to mention almost half the cost.

Does the quality of $ 100 speakers really outperform new TV speakers? Bass is often offered as a premium, but not in Creative Stage V2.

We were all there at one point or another. Buy a new TV, turn it on, start playing media and test. Of course, the images are better than ever. And so is the sound. In fact, the sound is incredibly good for TV stock speakers. Spending hundreds more on soundbars and speaker systems isn’t worth it.

But every time I follow that path, I find it wrong. TV speakers are not as good as dedicated audio systems. Or, at least, unless you make your audio system cheaper. Based on my review, Creative Stage V2 is changing that.

Unless you’re planning a home theater with spectacular proportions or just lying down and can afford hundreds of dollars, this speaker will get the job done. And then some. The audio quality changes based on the connection options you choose, and they work as expected, so the changes are perfectly predictable, but this little soundbar has something to prove. So you don’t have to double the cost of your TV, or at least half the cost, to get good sound.

Generally speaking, in fact, there are only a few notable complaints. First of all, Creative Stage V2 seems to work only up to about 40Hz in the tests I ran.

Therefore, the lowest bass cannot be seen through. However, it can be difficult to find songs and movies that actually use the range below that point. And human hearing only goes up to 20Hz. The audio is clearly audible up to around 45Hz and is powerful. And that’s the upper limit of the human audible range, which stays that way up to 20kHz.

Beyond that, Creative Stage V2 was really good under the reviews. I’ve used soundbars for less than $ 200 in the past, but Creative includes Sound Blaster technology. This sound system doesn’t produce home-shaking bass, but it provides well-balanced, “rugged”, very clear and accurate audio. Just like the company’s well-reviewed headphones. And without the turbidity to speak.

Need to buy Creative Stage V2?This is arguably the best sound setup you’ll see for money

No TV, old or new, does not have a high quality soundbar. TV audio components are more than just creating a wide range of immersive audio experiences. And that’s true whether you bought something priced at $ 200 or over $ 2,000. In fact, almost any soundbar is sufficient for better audio.

Of course, the immediate problem is that soundbars can be about as expensive as TVs. Therefore, spending extra cash may seem trivial at best. Especially because there are dozens of offerings for less than $ 200. Most of them only slightly improve sound quality and volume. And while some of them may improve volume, they can reduce audio quality.

If my review of this gadget shows me something, it’s if you want the greatest value for your money, and you don’t have to spend a lot, CreativeStage V2 is better than many others It’s a solution. Or, at least, better than what’s in the price range. And it includes a soundbar that costs all the way from about $ 300 to $ 350. At a fraction of the cost of those devices.

As already mentioned here, Stage V2 certainly has some quirks.

In particular, there is a learning curve to get an accurate picture of the audio mode you are actually using. And the quality of the material used for the subwoofer cover is not the best. The audio itself at the low end of the spectrum isn’t as rugged as you might expect. But it’s still not just listening, it’s banging enough to feel. All in a compact package, you can mount it on the wall or leave it on the TV stand to get the same result.

If you don’t want to spend hundreds of dollars on a soundbar solution, but want a really great experience for your money, Creative Stage V2 is for you.

