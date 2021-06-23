Google announces new medical app outside the US





The design shown in the demo requires taking three pictures of the scratch from different angles and distances. Users can optionally add information such as affected body parts and how long the problem occurred.[送信]Tap to compress the image to Google. The app then displays the recommended conditions, showing the conditions that may be shown in the image. Tap one to see a list of important information such as symptoms, infectivity, and treatment options. According to Google, the app is trained on hundreds of thousands of skin images and can identify 288 conditions, including skin cancer, which covers about 90% of common dermatological web searches.

The FDA exempts some health software that is considered low risk, such as wellness advice such as diabetes management and information on health symptoms from medical device approval. It requires the approval of others, such as those that provide a specific diagnosis or apps that act as medical devices such as stethoscopes. The boundaries between apps that require clearance and those that don’t are difficult to identify because medical software and the rules that govern it are relatively new.

Bradley Thompson, Regulatory Attorney at Epstein Becker Green, asks clients some important questions when deciding whether FDA approval is required. This includes how the output of the software is presented to the individual and whether the company makes a particular medical claim.

Google’s app does not highlight a single possible skin condition depending on the person’s photo, but displays a warning that the conditions listed here have not been medically diagnosed. A spokesperson for a company likened the app to a search engine that displays results for a person to peruse and draw their own conclusions.

Still, Google also emphasizes medical chops for skin apps. Health chief De Salvo said Google developed the app because there weren’t enough skin specialists to help everyone with skin conditions. Google’s blog post links the app to peer-reviewed studies. The study compares the company’s technology to doctors and states that AI systems can achieve the same accuracy as US board-certified dermatologists.

The pride caught the eye of Thompsons lawyers. It really suggests that this is at least comparable to what human doctors can do, he says, the type of claim that may be of interest to the FDA.

Daneshjou, a dermatologist and researcher at Stanford University, believes that the Google app may appear to consumers and regulators to provide medical expertise as well as search results. I will. She states that some skin conditions, such as melanoma, can be dangerous, so the app may be considered a high-risk device and requires FDA approval.

Daneshjou contributed to a recent study expressing concern about how thoroughly the FDA is scrutinizing AI health software. She says it may be premature to provide consumers with open AI dermatology tools. She says that if patients believe that this algorithm works as well as a board-certified dermatologist, they may be more confident about it. As a result, people may ask their doctor for unnecessary biopsies and treatments, or may not make serious visits.

Google also needs to disclose more about how it tested the technology on different skin tones, says Daneshjou. In previous corporate AI dermatology research, only a relatively small number of people had dark skin.

Google states that those publications do not represent the latest improved data or image recognition models. A spokeswoman said the design and disclaimer for the dermatology app was notified by a user experience survey. Additional research is underway, and the company will also investigate how people will use the service after it becomes available in Europe.

Google faced practical challenges in deploying other promising AI health software outside the lab. In 2018, the company began testing a system that can detect eye diseases in diabetics at a Thai clinic. In 2020, the company published a rollout study in which the system rejected more than 20% of patient images due to issues such as variable lighting and practical nurse constraints.

Update, 6-23-21, 11:30 am ET: This article has been updated with comments from the FDA.

