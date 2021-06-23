University of Ottawa continues to expand its presence in Canada’s largest technology park





uOttawa will join Hub350, a new, state-of-the-art global technology center in Canada’s largest technology park. Located at 350 Legget Drive, home to the original Mitel Networks, the Hub 350 acts as a gateway to the thriving world-class technology, financial and academic research ecosystem in Kanata North. Scheduled to open this fall, Hub350 will be run by the Kanata North Business Association (KNBA) and will be a multipurpose innovation district activity center with ecosystem partners working together in a shared space.

In 2018, uOttawa established the Kanata North satellite campus on 535 Legget Drive, just off the new Hub 350 space. uOttawa Kanata North currently offers 4,000 square feet of research, training and collaboration space that brings together industry, researchers, students and graduates to drive learning, research, innovation and commercialization. .. uOttawa will continue to consult and collaborate with industry and ecosystem partners to provide a wide range of talent, learning and research solutions that will help Kanata North companies accelerate their success and grow.

The strengths of uOttawa’s research in ICT, 5G + networking, IoT and sensors, photonics, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, transportation, and healthcare are in line with the needs of tech park technology companies. In response to the demand for research expertise and talent development from the connected car and self-driving car (CAV) ecosystem, the uOttawa Kanata North campus has taken its footprint by building a new smart connected car innovation center in the Faculty of Engineering. I doubled it.

Opened at the end of the summer of 2021, this shared research infrastructure collaborates with industry to collaborate on innovation, reduce technology development risk, accelerate prototyping and reduce time to market. I can do it.

In collaboration with various uOttawa faculties and groups, several professional development and micro-education programs have been created in consultation with technology companies. uOttawa’s Faculty of Engineering and Institute for Professional Development (PDI) has partnered with the Next Generation Network Excellence Center (CENGN) and FX Innovation to help develop the next generation of cloud system specialists in a skill-critical cloud computing program. Is provided. The Advanced Information and Cybersecurity Certificate was issued in March 2021 and combines the technical skills of information and cybersecurity with communication, management and leadership skills. In addition, to further develop engineers and engineers in technical positions, improve communication and sales skills, and increase profits, uOttawa’s Engineering Sales School (uOESS) is piloting a modular business communication and influence program. Was successful.

Hub350 offers the opportunity to build collaborations with uOttawa’s existing partnerships with Wesley Clover, Alacrity Ottawa, L-SPARK, CENGN, Invest Ottawa, Area.XO, Carleton University, Queen’s and more. uOttawa continues to discuss a number of strategic initiatives to implement the university’s vision of driving greater innovation through industry partnerships.

Each year, hundreds of uOttawa graduates are hired and students are assigned to companies in Kanata North under co-working conditions or internships. A wide range of professional and micro-educational programs are offered, and research projects have been signed for millions of dollars. uOttawa’s graduates are home to more than 6,000 graduates in and around Kanata North, and many are selected from more than 1,800 technology sector-based graduates working for companies in Kanata North Tech Park. I will.

Veronica Farmer, Director of Partnership and Commercialization at uOttawa Kanata North: “UOttawa made a strategic decision a few years ago to be physically present in Kanata North. As an academic institution, we recognize the importance of coexistence with the industry. I’m looking forward to something new. Created through Hub350 and working with ecosystem partners, Kanata North is for highly educated and technology-oriented workers to live, work, play and learn. A synergistic effect that further positions it as a living laboratory. “

Jamie Petten, President and Executive Director of the Kanata North Business Association: “We have been working closely with the University of Ottawa since we first moved to Tech Park in 2018. With the support of Hub350, Kanata North is well known in the world. It will grow even higher. It is a class hub for innovation and will inevitably increase opportunities for collaboration between uOttawa and the technology community. We hope to continue working together to foster deeper connections between students, faculty, researchers and the business community. We look forward to working with you to increase your profile and awareness. It is one of Canada’s largest technology parks on the world stage. ”

###

For more information, see uOttawa Kanata North and Hub 350.

About the University of Ottawa

The University of Ottawa has more than 50,000 students, faculty and staff living, working and studying in both French and English. Our campus is a crossroads of culture and ideas, where bold spirits come together to inspire game-changing ideas. We are one of Canada’s Top 10 Research Universities. Our professors and researchers are exploring new approaches to today’s challenges. As one of the few Canadian universities in the top 200 in the world, we fascinate outstanding thinkers and welcome diverse perspectives from around the world.

About Kanata North Business Association

The Kanata North Business Association (KNBA) is committed to representing and advocating the best interests of more than 540 member companies in Canada’s largest technology park. As a key engine behind Ottawa’s economic development and as a globally recognized hub of technology and innovation, Kanata North Tech Park is home to a robust and vibrant technology ecosystem. KNBA has a strong voice at all levels of government to promote the success of member companies, support integrated multi-partner promotion strategies, and support Kanata North as the center of innovation and growth, collaboration and talent. Recognize as the destination of your business. For member companies. For more information, please visit http://www.kanatanorthba.com.

Disclaimer: AAAS and EulekAlert! We are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! To use the information by contributing to the institution or through the Eurek Alert system.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos