Polar Beverages wants to make room for a new exclusive Worcester-themed game.





Polar Beverage already has its distinctive feet everywhere in the new Polar Park, home of Worcester Red Sox.

Family-owned companies are now trying to expand their footsteps by putting their brands in separate real estate. This is the coveted square of the upcoming Worcester-themed version of the classic board game Monopoly, due out later this year.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the beverage company sought to attract soft drink fans to send an email to Top Trumps USA Inc., which produces a special edition of a real estate game licensed by Hasbro. .. Reserve one of the 34 spots on the board.

This is not a drill. PolarBeverages writes messages that are also shared on the official PolarSeltzer account. Our hometown is about to be monopolized! And we want to get in. Please flood Monopoly with Worcester’s pride and ask to put Polar Beverage on the board.

According to Worcester Telegram & Gazette, Top Trumps USA Inc. has asked Worcester residents to help them choose the properties that will appear in the game. Participants must submit their proposal by June 25th. (Ideas can be sent to [email protected])

According to the newspaper, Top Trumps USA Inc. Afolabi Omotola, Partnership Manager at Afolabi Omotola, said he would like to join those who know Worcester best and send them their suggestions. We want to make sure that the exclusive Worcester version of the game accurately portrays what the locals love in the area.

Polar Beverages, especially its Polar Seltzer brand, has a fan club that extends far beyond the boundaries of the city. That follow can certainly help the possibility of betting claims on Park Place, North Carolina Avenue, or the more humble Baltic Avenue.

In addition to its public appeal, the beverage company has turned this call into an opportunity for people to win prizes. By sending a CC to Polar stakeholders via email to Top Trumps USA Inc., customers can participate in a draw to win an annual supply of their favorite Polar drinks.

Polar officials didn’t immediately return a request for comment on the property they wanted to land on, but this week their fan base began to gather behind them. Some people replied to Instagram posts, Top Trumps USA Inc. Said he urged Polar to be mounted on the board.

[In my humble opinion]Worcester cannot be used without, Orson / Polar. One replied with reference to Orson, the brand’s longtime Polar Bear mascot.

#OrsonFanClub, written by another person.

Polar Beverage, which has created a bubble since 1882, is not the only company in the state’s second-largest city that has been in a monopoly boom since the announcement of the next board game.

Owners of Ralphs Tavern have strengthened their bar bidding support on Wednesday by accepting a monopoly on hot dogs, JELL-O shots (no liquor), and ruffle entries.

Prior to announcing a dedicated Worcester-themed game, Top Trumps USA Inc. released a Cambridge edition featuring iconic spots such as Mount Auburn Cemetery, Longfellow House, and Graffiti Array.

You can contact Steve Annear at steve.annear @ globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ steveannear.

